The Love Island Stars Losing The Most Followers After Dubai ‘Work Trips’ Backlash

Love Island stars have come under fire for going to Dubai during the pandemic. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island stars such as Laura Anderson and Anton Danyluk have come under fire for heading to Dubai in the middle of the pandemic.

Former Love Island contestants and their fellow reality TV stars are being unfollowed by thousands on Instagram after showing off their ‘work trips’ to Dubai in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the tabloids, the likes of Laura Anderson, Anton Danyluk and Kaz Crossley have been unfollowed by 33,000 people.

Michael Griffiths is also losing followers for his 'work trip'. Picture: Michael Griffiths/Instagram

Laura recently infuriated fans after calling her job as influencer ‘hard work’ as she posted from sun-soaked Dubai, something which ignited backlash from former co-star Olivia Attwood who said bloggers should "be honest" about their reasons for going abroad.

Since then, Laura has lost 12,000 followers.

But it’s 2019 contestant Anton who seems to have lost the most after his follower count dropped by 14,000.

Love Islander Gabby Allen is also in Dubai. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram

Anton angered Love Island fans after sharing a photo of the holiday hotspot skyline with: “Love my office view.”

Kaz, who appeared on the 2018 series, has been unfollowed by 7,000 despite saying she’s been in Dubai since October and is a resident not a tourist.

Michael Griffiths and Gabby Allen have also apparently seen their follower count drop, while The Only Way is Essex stars James Lock and Fran Parman have lost one thousand each.

