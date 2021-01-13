Olivia Attwood Calls Out Influencers Who Claim They’re Travelling Abroad For ‘Work’

Olivia Attwood has hit out at influencers such as Laura Anderson. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Laura Anderson/Instagram

Olivia Attwood has called out influencers who claim they’re travelling abroad for ‘work’.

Olivia Attwood has taken aim at influencers, such as Laura Anderson, who claim the reason they are travelling abroad during the coronavirus pandemic is for ‘work’ purposes.

International travel is currently prohibited for England residents, who are experiencing a third national lockdown, and you can only travel if you are legally permitted. But this has led to many celebs, such as Love Islander's Amber Gill, travelling to the likes of Dubai and claiming it’s for ‘work purposes.’

Zara McDermott & Sam Thompson 'Break Tier 4 Rules' With Secret Maldives Holiday

Olivia Attwood has hit out at influencers who are jetting abroad during the pandemic and claiming it's for 'work' purposes. Picture: Laura Anderson/Instagram

Not one to mince her words, Olivia has hit out on her Instagram Story and insisted they should just be ’honest’ and stop making themselves ‘sound stupid’.

Olivia said: “There’s a difference between being able to earn money from wherever you are and being on holiday for work. Whenever I go on holiday, I will post content which I can monetise, but I’m still on holiday.

“I don’t go, ‘Oh me and Brad have had the most amazing week in Portugal, but don’t worry, I was flat out working,’ you just sound so stupid.’

“On top of that you have got the ones going, ‘Oh we are all in this together, this is our struggle,’ no, it’s not. You are on holiday and to be fair I don’t f**king blame you.

“If this goes on for another six months, I’m not going to say that I wouldn’t potentially be tempted to take a trip because I probably f**king would.”

Watch the full video here:

She added: “People are losing their family members daily, people can’t pay their rent, people’s lifelong businesses they have worked their f**king b******s off for are crumbling around them and you are on your stories on the beach telling us we don’t know how hard it is.

“If I decide to bail out of this s**t-show in a few months. don’t all hate on me. I’m not going to say I’m never going away again, but I won’t be telling you I’m going for work, I’m just going to be honest.”

Love Island star Laura Anderson recently came under fire for insisting being an influencer is ‘hard’ after she received a backlash for jetting to Dubai.

She documented her trip on Instagram and shared images of herself chilling by the pool and on a boat and asked her followers to ‘please not comment’ if they ‘don’t have anything nice to say’.

One follower responded, writing: “If you post pictures on holiday in a pandemic be prepared for some questions.”

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News