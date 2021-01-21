Iain Stirling Says 'Love Island' Could Move To UK After 'I'm A Celeb' Success

'Love Island' could set up camp in the UK after the huge success of fellow ITV show 'I'm A Celebrity' in order to go ahead during the pandemic.

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has hinted the series could relocate to the UK in order to go ahead during the pandemic, especially after the success of another ITV show, I'm A Celebrity, whilst talking to the Metro.co.uk.

Iain, 32, who is expecting his first child with the show's presenter, Laura Whitmore, said:

"Hey, let’s see what happens."

"Like I said, I’ve no idea, but it could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point."

"When they can’t eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate… it could mix it up."

"I genuinely thought I’m A Celeb was so brilliant this year, it’s an option."

Meanwhile, the ITV2 dating show is still on the hunt for good looking singletons to take part in the 2021 series!

Although it avoids mention of just where the show plans to take place, it does throw the word 'paradise' in there which we can't help but associate with that luxury Spanish villa and not so much anywhere in the rainy UK.

The official website asks, "Have you got what it takes to be an Islander?"

"Our Islanders spend time in a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders, who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

However, by this point in lockdown, we'd even take a getaway in the haunted castle I'm A Celeb was set in.

