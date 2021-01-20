Look Inside Liam Payne's Mansion Bought By Halsey For $10 Million

20 January 2021, 17:05

Liam Payne sells LA mansion to Halsey
Liam Payne sells LA mansion to Halsey. Picture: PA/ Instagram @halsey

Liam Payne has finally sold his LA mansion to none other than Halsey and we've got photos of the incredible property so you can properly snoop around it.

Liam Payne has finally found someone to buy the LA mansion he's had on the market for years, in the form of 'Graveyard' singer, Halsey, who has forked out $10 million for it.

The entrance to the house has grand marble pillars
The entrance to the house has grand marble pillars. Picture: MLS

The 26-year-old 'Bedroom Floor' singer was forced to slash millions off the asking price in order to make the sale, initially asking for $14 million before dropping the price to $13 million and eventually $10.5 million. 

The former One Direction singer has been trying to sell the property for what feels like forever, with us first reporting on him putting the house for sale in November 2019.

He has been trying to sell the place since 2018.

Having purchased the Calabasas mansion back in 2015, Liam spent much of his time there with former partner, Cheryl, especially when she was pregnant with their son, Bear.

The mansion's best feature is the sprawling outdoor pool area
The mansion's best feature is the sprawling outdoor pool area. Picture: MLS

Now, it looks like Halsey smelled a good deal, paying a little over $10 million for the sprawling, five bedroom, eight bedroom property, equipped with a gym, a meditation area and huge outdoor area.

No doubt Halsey will be entertaining A-listers aplenty
No doubt Halsey will be entertaining A-listers aplenty. Picture: MLS

Halsey put her ultra modern Hollywood Hills home for sale in 2019 for $2.2 million, so it appears she's ready to upgrade to a larger property after raking in millions as one of the world's biggest pop stars.

She is reported to have a net worth of $16 million according to Celebrity Net Worths.

We're getting serious 'Great Gatsby' vibes from Halsey's home
We're getting serious 'Great Gatsby' vibes from Halsey's home. Picture: MLS

