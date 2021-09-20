Inside Love Island Star Wes Nelson’s Net Worth & How He Became A Millionaire At 21

20 September 2021, 16:48

Inside Wes Nelson's earnings as he becomes a millionaire
Inside Wes Nelson's earnings as he becomes a millionaire. Picture: Alamy/@wes.nelson/Instagram
Wes Nelson has raked in a seriously impressive net worth since appearing on Love Island - here’s how he became a millionaire.

Love Island’s Wes Nelson has become one of the most successful contestants who has ever appeared on the dating series.

At just 21 years old, Wes revealed he’s already a millionaire, which only a handful of Love Islanders have gone on to achieve, including Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Davies and Dani Dyer.

Molly-Mae Hague ‘Left To Sort Out Tommy Fury's £400 Bar Tab' After Viral Video

But just how did Wes become a millionaire at such a young age?

Let’s take a look…

Wes Nelson is a millionaire
Wes Nelson is a millionaire. Picture: @wes.nelson/Instagram

What is Wes Nelson’s net worth?

Wes is a millionaire at the young age of 21!

He’s gone on to have one of the most successful careers out of former Islanders from the ITV2 dating show.

Love Island's Wes Nelson has an impressive net worth
Love Island's Wes Nelson has an impressive net worth. Picture: @wes.nelson/Instagram

How did Wes Nelson become a millionaire?

Before appearing on Love Island, Wes already had a pretty impressive job as a nuclear systems design engineer, where he was said to have made roughly £35,000 per year.

He then allegedly went on to rake in £300,000 just from a personal appearance tour across UK clubs after his stint in the villa, in 2018.

Wes has since bagged an endorsement deal with BoohooMAN and gone on to appear in a number of TV shows including Dance on Ice, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win and Celebrity Antiques Roadshow.

Most recently, Wes has been invested in his extremely successful music career, which was kickstarted when he competed in X Factor: Celebrity alongside other former Islanders Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott and Eyal Booker.

In 2020, Wes went on to sign a record deal with EMI records and has released three bops since, including his hit 'See Nobody’ with rapper Hardy Caprio.

Wes explained how grateful he is for the position he’s in, telling this tabloid that he’s also made some ‘wise investments’.

“I have a passive income and generational wealth, so my children, whenever they come about, they’re not going to have to work again. I don’t have to work again,” he added.

