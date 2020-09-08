Love Island Rich List: Which Contestants Are Millionaires & Have Made The Most Money?

8 September 2020, 13:46

The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time
The richest 'Love Island' contestants of all time. Picture: Instagram @wes.nelson @mollymaehague @oliviadbowen

'Love Island' has created plenty of millionaires throughout the years, so which contestants have made the most money?

Love Island has launched the careers of endless contestants throughout the years and helped them go on to earn millions of pounds through a variety of endorsement deals, TV shows, wedding photos- you name it, these guys have been out there doing it!

So, which former islanders have gone on to earn the most money and how did they stack up the millions?

Let's find out!

Love Island USA Instagram Handles: Follow The Cast Of Series 2!

Wes Nelson becomes a millionnaire aged 21

Wes, 22, has recently revealed he became a millionnaire at the age of 21 thanks to his enormous successful stints on Love Island, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity X Factor.

He told this publication: "I was a millionaire by the age of 21. And that’s not being a show off or anything, but it's wise investments and understanding this life doesn’t last forever."

"I have a passive income and generational wealth, so my children, whenever they come about, they’re not going to have to work again. I don’t have to work again."

Go Wes!

Olivia and Alex Bowen

View this post on Instagram

Walkies

A post shared by Mrs Olivia Bowen (@oliviadbowen) on

Olivia and Alex captured everyone's hearts when they got together on the 2016 series, and their adorable relationship has gone from strength to strength, tying the knot in 2018 and updating fans on their love story online.

Together, they've made an estimated £4million through endless sponsorships, selling their wedding photos exclusively to magazines making them the richest couple to ever have come out of the ITV2 show.

Amber Gill

Amber not only took the Love Island crown with her (very short-lived) other half, Greg O'Shea, but she left everyone's jaw on the floor when it emerged she had landed a £1 million deal with clothing line Miss Pap.

On top of that one million, the Geordie star is said to have banked another million due to various sponsorships and endorsements for brands including Maybelline, British Airways and Just Eat to name a few.

So, it's safe to say Amber, at just 23, has absolutely smashed it and become one of the richest islanders of all time.

Molly Mae Hague

Molly Mae hit headlines when she bagged a £500,000 PrettyLittleThing deal upon leaving the villa in 2019 after leaving everyone waiting in suspense to see which brand partnership she would go with.

In 2020, she's dropped her second collection with the brand and with 4.5 million followers on Instagram can charge a premium for any post she uploads.

She has a rumoured net worth of £800,000 and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, has also amassed himself a hefty sum of around £300,00 from sponsorship deals, being a BooHoo representative.

Together, they've undoubtedly earned over a million pounds.

The couple recently moved from a luxury flat in Manchester to a more rural house together- which no doubt is totally luxury too!

