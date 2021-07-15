Dani Dyer Splits From Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence As He's Jailed For Fraud

15 July 2021, 14:44 | Updated: 15 July 2021, 14:48

Dani Dyer has split from boyfriend Sammy Kimmence
Dani Dyer has split from boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram / Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer has split from boyfriend and father of her baby Sammy Kimmence after he was jailed for posing as a financial advisor.

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence have split after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for conning two pensioners out of £34,000.

MailOnline reports Dani has broken up with Sammy as she and her family are “floored” by what happened.

Dani Dyer Packs For Holiday As Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Is Sentenced To Prison

It comes seven months after Dani welcomed their baby boy, Santiago.

A source told the publication: “She is absolutely floored by what's happened with Sammy. She knows she has to make massive changes in her life and she's so distraught...

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence rekindled their relationship in 2019 after previously dating before she went on Love Island
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence rekindled their relationship in 2019 after previously dating before she went on Love Island. Picture: Getty

"All she knows is that her baby boy Santiago is the only thing that matters now and she is trying to work out how best to look after him as a single parent.”

It comes after Dani was seen packing for her holiday on Instagram, after reportedly hoping her boyfriend would be let off of the charges.

The source added: “She needs time to think it through. Sammy completely downplayed the court case every step of the way.

“He led her to believe he hadn't done anything too serious and that he would get a suspended sentence now she knows the full horror of the crime…”

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence became parents in January
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence became parents in January. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani is said to be “broken” and feels “desperately sorry” for the two men Sammy scammed.

The insider went on: “The little dream family she thought she had has been smashed apart and she is now trying to work out how best to pick up the pieces.”

Santiago was born at the start of 2021
Santiago was born at the start of 2021. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Sammy conned two men who were previously clients of his employer Equine Global Sports Limited – which went into liquidation.

After the company ceased trading he contacted two of his elders clients and pretended he would keep investing their money in the same way.

Instead, he used their funds to pay for lavish holidays, shopping trips and restaurants.

