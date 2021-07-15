Dani Dyer Packs For Holiday As Boyfriend Sammy Kimmece Is Sentenced To Prison

15 July 2021, 10:39

Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence must spend over three years in prison
Dani Dyer's boyfriend Sammy Kimmence must spend over three years in prison. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer was packing for a family holiday on the day boyfriend Sammy Kimmence began his prison sentence.

Sammy Kimmence, 25, was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday after scamming two pensioners out of £34,000 by posing as a financial investor.

Love Island star Dani Dyer’s boyfriend originally denied the charges before changing his plea at the last minute.

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Newborn Son

He must now serve over three and a half years behind bars.

Dani Dyer is preparing to jet off with son Santi
Dani Dyer is preparing to jet off with son Santi. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

On the day of his sentencing Dani, 24, took to Instagram Stories to reveal she was preparing to jet off on holiday with her baby boy Santiago.

According to MailOnline she and Sammy had planned to go together, thinking he would be let off.

Their source claimed: “Dani was convinced he would be let off. She had booked the holiday for herself, Sammy and their son Santi, but now she's having to go without him.”

Dani Dyer welcomed her baby boy at the start of 2021
Dani Dyer welcomed her baby boy at the start of 2021. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Dani Dyer was packing for holiday when boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced
Dani Dyer was packing for holiday when boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

In videos shared with her 3.4 million followers she showed the amount of space the little one’s clothes took up before giving an update on his weaning.

She wrote alongside a video of her washbag: “Holiday packing and Santi's stuff takes up most of the room already. I overpack as it is but with a baby OMG!”

Dani also shared an adorable video of Santi playing on a colourful mat.

Her posts came during boyfriend Sammy’s hearing, where he reportedly broke down in tears at the news of his jail sentence.

