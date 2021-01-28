The Personal Meaning Behind Dani Dyer’s Unique Baby Name

Dani Dyer named her baby boy Santiago. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Dani Dyer’s baby name is Santiago, and there’s a special reason behind the unique moniker.

Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence have welcomed their baby boy, revealing his name is Santiago shortly after she gave birth.

Santiago is of course the capital of Chile, but the name has a more personal meaning for Dani and her family.

The Love Island star announced the name on her podcast with her dad, saying they will call Santiago by his short name, ‘Santi’.

Santi in Spanish means Saint James, the patron saint of Spain, but it’s also a city in Chile and used often as a surname in Spain.

The choice is seemingly a tribute to Dani’s beloved grandad, her mum Joanne’s dad, who the family affectionately call ‘Bruv’.

‘Bruv’ is from Majorca and Dani is super close to her maternal grandfather.

Dani sent a voice note into podcast Sorted with the Dyers shortly after giving birth, explaining people will probably think the name is an odd choice at first.

Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are now parents to a baby boy. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

She said: “I honestly can’t believe it, he’s finally here, our little boy. I never thought I’d meet him. I felt like it was going on and on.”

Dani added: “But me and Sammy are so in love with him. He’s just so perfect and the feeling is just incredible, I can’t put into words how it feels.

"I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him. There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago."

Dani Dyer's baby name honours her grandad 'Bruv'. Picture: Bruv/Instagram

She continued: “I know a lot of you are probably thinking ‘What?!’ but that is his name but we are going to be calling him Santi.

"I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate."

Dani’s grandad Bruv even entered the Love Island villa when she was on the show in 2018, to support his granddaughter and then-boyfriend Jack Fincham.

