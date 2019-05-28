Who Is Dani Dyer's New Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence And How Did He Meet The Love Island Star?

Dani Dyer has confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Instagram / Dani Dyer / Sammy Kimmence

Dani Dyer may have won Love Island 2018 with Jack Fincham, but the reality TV star has now got a new beau.

It's safe to say that Love Island took over our lives last year - and the couple that everyone was rooting for, and ended up winning, was Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

But despite how perfect the pair seemed to be, they decided to go their separate ways after months of dating and moving in together.

Now, Dani has begun a new relationship with Sammy Kimmence. But who is he and how did he meet Dani? Here's everything we know about their relationship so far...

Who is Sammy Kimmence?

Just days after her break up with Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer was spotted kissing her ex, Sammy Kimmence.

Sammy, 23, is a stockbroker hailing from Essex, which is where the reality TV star grew up.

He works for a private brokers company in London and is also an amateur footballer who plays midfield for Barkingside FC.

Dani Dyer split with fellow Love Island winner Jack Fincham earlier this year. Picture: Instagram / Dani Dyer

How did he meet the Love Island star?

Dani Dyer was actually with Sammy before she went into the Love Island villa last year - and referred to him and their relationship quite a bit when she met pen salesman, Jack Fincham.

During her time in the villa, Dani explained she found it hard to let her guard down, thanks to her "liar" ex (Sammy).

A source recently told The Sun that "he's messed Dani around before and after seeing those pictures of them snogging outside an Essex club, it's reminded those close to her that she needs to get rid."

In Dani autobiography, What Would Dani Do?, the Love Island 2018 winner described how Sammy "treated her like a side dish."

Dani and Sammy have already gone on holiday together. Picture: Instagram / Sammy Kimmence

How long have Dani and Sammy been together?

On Sunday, 21 April, Dani was pictured smooching Sammy in the middle of Chelsea, London.

The couple packed on the PDA, as Sammy went to grab Dani's bum, and Dyer wrapped her arms around her new beau.

While Dani has kept things under wraps since they were first spotted back in April, she has now shared a sweet snap of them with her 3.5million Instagram followers. Initially, Dani wrote a lengthy caption with the image, clapping back at haters.

Dani Dyer clapped back at fans who criticised her for moving on with new beau Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Instagram / Dani Dyer

It read: "I'm not going to delete anyone's comments. You all can say what you want to say honestly we live in a free world. But I'm so f happy. I ain't living a life to prove to people or to fake to people I am something I am not I've always been real. Some people like it some people don't. I'm focusing on number one. No time for anything no plans made it's just happened and you can judge all you want. But come on I'm the real mc judge Judy."

She has since edited the caption, replacing it with three heart Emojis.

Sammy, on the other hand, has shared multiple pics of him and his girlfriend - including photos from their recent holiday together.

> Download our free app to make sure you keep up to date with all the Love Island news!