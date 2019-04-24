Dani Dyer Suggests Ex Sammy Kimmence 'Treated Her Like A Side Dish' In Autobiography

Dani Dyer seemingly wrote about her ex boyfriend in her new book. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The ex-boyfriend Dani Dyer accused of ‘treating her like a side of halloumi in Nando’s’ may just be the same ex the Love Island star was pictured kissing over Easter weekend.

Love Island's Dani Dyer slammed the womanising ways of an ex boyfriend in her book ‘What Would Dani Do?’, saying he “treated me like a side dish in Nando’s when I just wanted to be the whole chicken” – and it may have been Sammy Kimmence she was referring to.

She also revealed in the admission her father Danny Dyer advised her to end their relationship.

Dani Dyer's dad advised his daughter to end her relationship with her ex. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

“I asked Dad for advice on what to do because he knew what made me tick – and he told me, ‘He’s not for you, babe. He’s keeping you like his little secret, which means he doesn’t have to go public and can do what he wants’,” Dani wrote.

It was recently reported Dani’s parents gave her a “stern warning” to steer clear of her ex boyfriend following the shock kissing pictures.

In her book, Dani wrote: “I started seeing someone I really fancied who charmed the pants off everyone he met. But that was the problem! He was a liar and was seeing loads of other girls behind my back.”

She continued: “He wasn't controlling or malicious (and I'd still say hi to him now if I saw him in the street because despite everything I did like him), but he was a major player. And a major headf***!”

While the guy Dani is referring to could be another of her exes, there’s a lot of speculation the man in question is Sammy after the former couple were pictured passionately kissing outside of a pub just three weeks on from her split with Love Island boyfriend Jack Fincham.

