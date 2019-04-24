Jack Fincham ‘Likes’ Comment Asking If Ex Dani Dyer Cheated On Him

Jack Fincham has liked another savage comment about his ex Dani Dyer. Picture: Instagram

Jack Fincham has liked yet another brutal comment about his split from Dani Dyer.

After Dani Dyer was pictured kissing her ex boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, Jack Fincham – whom she split from in March – went on a savage ‘liking’ and ‘un-liking’ spree of brutal tweets, with one hinting he had “a lucky escape”.

And Jack has only fuelled speculation their relationship came to a bitter end, by liking a comment suggesting Dani cheated on him.

Jack Fincham Brutally Hints Split From Dani Dyer Was ‘Lucky Escape’ After She’s Pictured Kissing Her Ex

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham split in March. Picture: Instagram

Although there is no suggestion Dani was unfaithful to Jack, the Essex lad ‘liked’ an Instagram comment which read: “Is this the case that Dani cheated on you? And this is her ex before you mate. Hope you find true love one day mate x.”

On Tuesday, Dani reportedly denied any claims her romance with Sammy overlapped with Jack in a now-deleted tweet saying she was about to “lose her s**t” and “wouldn’t text people when she’s with someone”.

Jack may have stayed silent on the pictures of his ex kissing her former boyfriend, but liking the Instagram comment isn’t the only shady move he’s made online.

The Love Islander also liked a tweet hinting he’d ‘had a lucky escape’ when the pictures of Dani and Sammy emerged, acknowledging a comment on Twitter which read: "Loved being blocked by Dani for pointing out the obvious. All I can say @jack_charlesf you got a lucky escape."

> Download Our New App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Love Islanders