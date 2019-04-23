Love Island's Dani Dyer Moves On From Jack Fincham As She's Photographed Kissing Ex-Boyfriend

23 April 2019, 14:56

Dani Dyer has moved on. Picture: instagram

Dani Dyer has been pictured kissing her ex-boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, days after announcing her split from Jack Fincham.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer has well and truly moved on from Jack Fincham.

The 23-year-old has been photographed ‘smooching’ her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Kaz Crossley Admits Love Island Contestants Used 'Racist Accents' To Stop Conversations From Airing

A tabloid published the pictures along with quotes from an onlooker which read: “Dani and Sammi were drinking and having a great time, and made no secret of being back together.

“Dani couldn’t keep her hands off him and the feeling was clearly totally mutual – they kissed for ages before heading off as a group.”

Dani was crowned winner of 2018 Love Island alongside Jack but their relationship wasn’t meant to be and they announced they had official split earlier this month.

