Jack Fincham Announces Split From Dani Dyer Via Instagram Story

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer announce their break-up. Picture: Getty

Love Island winners, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have announced they have split again, saying that it wasn't meant to be.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have announced they have split up and ended their relationship (for a second time, having previously announced it), after winning Love Island.

The reality show star and pen salesman shared the news on his Instagram Story, telling his 2.5 million followers that he was no longer with Dani.

> WATCH: Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book

"There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore," said Jack. "We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness."

Jack recalled the "amazing memories" the pair shared together, since meeting on Love Island in June 2018. However, he went on to say that "sometimes things aren't meant to be", and asked that his fans remain considerate of his and Dani's emotions.

Jack Fincham posted about his split from Dani Dyer on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip From The Love Island Villa!

Dani announced she broke up from Jack Fincham at the end of 2018. She, too, shared a lengthy post via her Instagram Story, but she later put it down to a flippant response to an heated argument she had with Jack Fincham.