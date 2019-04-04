Jack Fincham Announces Split From Dani Dyer Via Instagram Story

4 April 2019, 07:18

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer announce their break-up
Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer announce their break-up. Picture: Getty

Love Island winners, Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have announced they have split again, saying that it wasn't meant to be.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have announced they have split up and ended their relationship (for a second time, having previously announced it), after winning Love Island.

The reality show star and pen salesman shared the news on his Instagram Story, telling his 2.5 million followers that he was no longer with Dani.

> WATCH: Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book

"There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore," said Jack. "We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness."

Jack recalled the "amazing memories" the pair shared together, since meeting on Love Island in June 2018. However, he went on to say that "sometimes things aren't meant to be", and asked that his fans remain considerate of his and Dani's emotions.

Jack Fincham posted about his split from Dani Dyer on Instagram
Jack Fincham posted about his split from Dani Dyer on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip From The Love Island Villa!

Dani announced she broke up from Jack Fincham at the end of 2018. She, too, shared a lengthy post via her Instagram Story, but she later put it down to a flippant response to an heated argument she had with Jack Fincham.

Latest Love Island News

Kazimir Crossley shocked fans with a video of herself appearing to kiss a YouTube star

Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Shocks Instagram Fans As She ‘Snogs’ YouTube Star
Georgia Steel and Megan Barton-Hanson have beef.

Love Island’s Georgia Steel Throws Shade At Megan Barton Hanson & Says 'Certain' People Have 'Let Fame Go To Their Heads'
Caroline Flack has reportedly found love again with Danny Cipriani.

Love Island Host Caroline Flack Reportedly Dating Danny Cipriani
It's all over between the Love Island Australia stars.

Love Island Australia’s Millie Fuller And Mark O’Dare Announce Split
Love Island 2019 will see contestants of all shapes and sizes

Love Island 2019 To Include ‘Curvier’ Contestants Amid Series Shake Up

Hot On Capital

There are clues Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may have patched things up

Are Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Friends Again? Jordyn Hints They’ve Put Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them
David Henrie has teased at a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion

Wizards of Waverly Place Cast Teases Return Of Show After Meeting With Disney's Streaming Service
Zara Larsson stans Ariana Grande and Normani

WATCH: Zara Larsson's Obsessed With Ariana Grande & Normani On 'Sweetener' Tour
Fans have a lot of questions about Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet's 'Monopoly' track

Ariana Grande 'Monopoly' Lyrics: Ari's New Song With Victoria Monet Decoded – Including 'Who Is Eric Vetro?'
People have great ideas for RuPaul's Darg Race UK 2019

Drag Race UK: The Very British Challenges & Guest Judges Everyone Wants To See
Shawn Mendes has come a long way since his brace-smile selfies

Shawn Mendes’ Epic Rockstar Transformation Through The Years

More Movies & TV News

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams let slip a MAJOR spoiler

Maisie Williams Drops Major Game Of Thrones 'Spoiler' Ahead Of Season 8
Zac Efron is playing serial killer Ted Bundy is his latest film

Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Film: UK Release Date, Cast & Trailer For Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Channing Tatum described his time with Jessie J as 'magic'

Channing Tatum Describes Relationship With Jessie J As ‘Magic’ After Celebrating Her Birthday With Heartfelt Post
Dani Dyer pranked her father on April Fools Day

WATCH: Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell launch YouTube channel, 'In The Pan'

Joe Sugg And Girlfriend, Dianne Buswell, Launch New YouTube Channel, Called 'In The Pan'