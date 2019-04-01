WATCH: Dani Dyer Pranks Her Dad, Danny, Pretending She Wrote Lies About Him In Her Book

Dani Dyer rang her father, Danny, and pretended she wrote lies about him kissing Mel B in her new biography, only for him to admit he did...

Love Island champion, Dani Dyer, has recently released her own book - following her karaoke session with Zara Larsson - called 'What Would Dani Do?'

From quoting her love to Justin Bieber, to her fears of big lorries, Dani wrote a lot in it. As well as a few lies about her father, Danny Dyer, apparently.

Dani Dyer pranked Danny Dyer about her new book. Picture: Capital

It turns out that Dani Dyer was playing an April Fools prank on the The Business star, when she said she made up a few fibs about him in the biography.

First, she claimed that he only took on his role in EastEnders after he was turned down for a role in Coronation Street. Things soon escalated quickly she also said she wrote he snogged Spice Girls' Mel B.

Not only did Danny Dyer in fact confirm that he once kissed Melanie Brown, but he also copped off with Melanie C too. (And before you all get so excited by the news, Danny was playing along with his daughter, as he caught on that it was a prank.)

