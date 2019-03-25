Olivia Attwood 'Unsurprised' At Ex Chris Hughes & Jesy Nelson Relationship As He 'Loves Fame'

25 March 2019, 14:14

Olivia Attwood says Chris Hughes 'loves fame' so Jesy Nelson relationship unsurprising
Olivia Attwood says Chris Hughes 'loves fame' so Jesy Nelson relationship unsurprising. Picture: Instagram/ITV2 Love Island

Love Island's Olivia Attwood has opened up about Chris Hughes's new relationship with Jesy Nelson, saying she isn't surprised.

Celebs Go Dating star Olivia Attwood has finally addressed her Love Island ex Chris Hughes's relationship with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and thrown some serious shade in the process.

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix Star And Love Island Hunk's Romance

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Olivia made it very clear she wants nothing to do with Chris, who she found love with on the 2017 series of Love Island before they split up in early 2018.

On his new relationship with Jesy, she said: 'I wouldn't say I was surprised, Chris loves being famous so in that respect I'd say they're well suited."

Continuing on to prove that the exes definitely aren't on good terms and that she doesn't want to have anything to do with the 26-year-old, she said:

"I never give Chris a second thought, if we were in a room together now I wouldn't have anything to say to him."

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

Jesy and Chris first raised eyebrows when they were spotted together in a Kebab shop in London, touching tongues, literally, but things then went quiet and most people assumed they were over.

However, they surprised everyone when they confirmed their relationship on a couple's trip to Dublin in February, and have been packing on the PDA on social media ever since.

Olivia is in a relationship with professional footballer Bradley Dack, who has said he wants to pop the question pretty soon to the reality star!

View this post on Instagram

You and me, always ❤️

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_attwood) on

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News

