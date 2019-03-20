Celebs Go Dating's Sam Thompson Gets Roasted By Sister Louise

Sam's sister Louise Thompson made a surprise appearance on Celebs Go Dating last night. Picture: Instagram

Celebs Go Dating fans were left in hysterics after ex-Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson rinsed her brother Sam about his love of Harry Potter on air.

This season of Celebs Go Dating has brought its fair share of drama and laughter - from Chelsee Healey considering quitting, to Georgia Steel breaking the rules.

But one celeb who's stood out for fans is Sam Thompson.

In last night's episode, we saw Sam's older sister Louise rinse him on-screen, calling out his juvenile behaviour and tastes.

Louise called out her brother Sam on his 'juvenile' behaviour. Picture: E4 / Celebs Go Dating

Sam, who recently announced he was quitting Made In Chelsea, was debating whether he should take the trip to Tenerife with Aliki and seemed to be having a hard time coming to a decision.

Making a surprise cameo appearance on the E4 show, Sam's sister Louise Thompson brutally ripped into her younger sibling, asking him whether he'd "reined in all the Harry Potter b******t chat."

The star added: "You don't take on-board any advice, what kind of girl are you going to find when you're behaving really juvenile?"

One viewer named Danniella found Louise's comments hilarious, tweeting: "'Sam you don't have a type, you'll take anything you can get” 😭 #CelebsGoDating@LouiseAThompson':@SamThompsonUK'".

Another claimed: "I’d be down for @SamThompsonUK’s Harry Potter chat any day. #CelebsGoDating"

Viewers also took to Twitter to praise Sam's touching tribute to late Love Island star, Mike Thalassitis.

Two days ago Sam posted a picture of Mike on his Instagram, along with a lengthy caption about how they met on Celebs Go Dating.

@TianaRobertson said: "Sam Thompson’s post on Instagram about Mike is the realist thing I’ve read, just goes to show that you may not see good in yourself but to someone else you are everything they’d hope to be."

@mickedwards_ also praised Sam: "Sam Thompson's post on Instagram about mike is absolutely amazing."

