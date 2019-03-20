Celebs Go Dating's Sam Thompson Gets Roasted By Sister Louise
20 March 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 11:41
Celebs Go Dating fans were left in hysterics after ex-Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson rinsed her brother Sam about his love of Harry Potter on air.
This season of Celebs Go Dating has brought its fair share of drama and laughter - from Chelsee Healey considering quitting, to Georgia Steel breaking the rules.
But one celeb who's stood out for fans is Sam Thompson.
In last night's episode, we saw Sam's older sister Louise rinse him on-screen, calling out his juvenile behaviour and tastes.
Sam, who recently announced he was quitting Made In Chelsea, was debating whether he should take the trip to Tenerife with Aliki and seemed to be having a hard time coming to a decision.
Making a surprise cameo appearance on the E4 show, Sam's sister Louise Thompson brutally ripped into her younger sibling, asking him whether he'd "reined in all the Harry Potter b******t chat."
The star added: "You don't take on-board any advice, what kind of girl are you going to find when you're behaving really juvenile?"
One viewer named Danniella found Louise's comments hilarious, tweeting: "'Sam you don't have a type, you'll take anything you can get” 😭 #CelebsGoDating@LouiseAThompson':@SamThompsonUK'".
Another claimed: "I’d be down for @SamThompsonUK’s Harry Potter chat any day. #CelebsGoDating"
“Sam you don’t have a type, you’ll take anything you can get” 😭 #CelebsGoDating @LouiseAThompson @SamThompsonUK pic.twitter.com/mnUSrTVPXu— Danniella (@DanniellaB1995) March 19, 2019
I’d be down for @SamThompsonUK’s Harry Potter chat any day. #CelebsGoDating— Jade (@JuneGloom20) March 19, 2019
Viewers also took to Twitter to praise Sam's touching tribute to late Love Island star, Mike Thalassitis.
Two days ago Sam posted a picture of Mike on his Instagram, along with a lengthy caption about how they met on Celebs Go Dating.
I wasn't going to do a post. i don't think for me anyway that social media is a place to grieve. It makes me sad that to the normal person in todays world, if you don't do a post then you didn't care. It makes me scared of where we as a society are heading, but i want everyone to know the kind of guy i saw in Mike. A person just died. A friend just died. Someone that i know in my heart of hearts i could have done more for. I met Mike on celebs go dating. I was told he was joining the show with me and my heart sank. I had heard all of the things said about this so called lothario. This cock sure arrogant guy, who was fresh out of love island and ready to steam roll this dating show that i was so terrified to join. I remember the first time i laid eyes upon him. i remember the words that came to my head…fuck me he's a greek god. I had genuinely never seen a more perfect specimen of man. He looked like everything i WISHED i looked like. Needless to say an already pretty insecure Sam retreated straight into his shell. That was it. Game over. This Alpha Male had come over, and knocked me for 6. What happened next surprised me. He came over to me, handed me a drink, apologised for not saying hello earlier, told me he was terrified and said he couldn't wait to hang out more. I stood there rather ashamed at how badly i had just judged a book by its cover. Over the next few months, the shame only grew. This guy was one of the most polite gentlemen i had ever met.
@TianaRobertson said: "Sam Thompson’s post on Instagram about Mike is the realist thing I’ve read, just goes to show that you may not see good in yourself but to someone else you are everything they’d hope to be."
@mickedwards_ also praised Sam: "Sam Thompson's post on Instagram about mike is absolutely amazing."