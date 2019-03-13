Made In Chelsea: Sam Thompson, Sister Louise And Ryan Libbey Have QUIT The E4 Series

13 March 2019, 17:27 | Updated: 13 March 2019, 17:29

Louise Thompson, her brother and her fiancé have all quit Made In Chelsea
Louise Thompson, her brother and her fiancé have all quit Made In Chelsea. Picture: Ryan Libbey/Instagram / Sam Thompson/Instagram

Made In Chelsea 2019 will be very different from now on, after three cast members, Louise Thompson, her fiancé Ryan Libbey, and her brother Sam have all dropped out of the series.

Louise Thompson has apparently quit Made In Chelsea after an impressive eight years on the show, with the news being announced one day after her brother Sam confirmed his exit from the series.

According to the tabloids, the reality TV star will be exiting the E4 series alongside her fiancé Ryan Libbey, who joined the show in 2016.

Made In Chelsea Favourite Oliver Proudlock Just Got Engaged

Meanwhile, Louise’s brother Sam joined the show six years ago and became a firm favourite with viewers.

Louise Thompson has become an Instagram star
Louise Thompson has become an Instagram star. Picture: Louise Thompson/Instagram

He confirmed his departure was prompted by his recent split from co-star Sophie Habboo, after experiencing his fair share of heartbreak throughout his time on the programme.

Sam told Heart Radio: “You don’t want to be around your ex. Everyone on there is now more her friend and a lot of my friends have upped and left.”

Louise and her personal trainer beau Ryan have expanded their careers since starring on MIC, with the brunette bombshell becoming a fitness expert and social media travel blogger.

The couple are yet to confirm their departure from MIC, with each of their Instagram profiles now both filled with images from recent travels.

