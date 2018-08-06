Made In Chelsea Favourite Oliver Proudlock Just Got Engaged

Made In Chelsea regular Oliver Proudlock got engaged to his girlfriend Emma Louise Connolly on their 4 year anniversary.

Having dated model Emma Louise Connolly, aged 26, for the past four years, Made In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock decided he was gonna pop the question as the couple celebrated their anniversary in Sweden!

Taking to Instagram after proposing to Emma in Gothenburg, Ollie wrote, 'SHE SAID YES!!! SHE IS MAKING AN HONEST MAN OF ME. GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE. #opxec #engaged #4yearanniversary'

Ollie Proudlock & Emma Louise Connolly Get Engaged. Picture: Instagram

In an emotional-filled post before Ollie proposed, Emma wrote, 'And today we are 4. I love you more every second, minute, hour and day. I love you more than I could ever possibly articulate so I’ll save it from Instagram and scream it in your face. BUT I will say thank you. Thank you for loving me and for encouraging me to fulfill all of my hopes and dreams.'

She added, 'Thank you for being my best friend and for your friendship right back. Thank you for being as much of an idiot as I am and thank you for always making me feel home. I truly adore you with every ounce of my being and I can’t wait to be right beside you laughing my head off until the end of time. #OPxEC #4thBday'

After the engagement, Emma then shared another Instagram post revealing that the pair were engaged and that she'd split her trousers in the excitement!

Emma Louise Connolly Splits Her Trousers. Picture: Instagram

With the brand new series of Msde In Chelse set to begin on Monday 6th August at 9pm, it remains top be seen whether Proudlock will take time away from the show to focus on planning his wedding alongside his other business commitments, or whether he'll remain a cast member.

We're keeping our fingers crossed he remains an MIC regular though!

