Fans Urge Chelsee Healey To Quit Celebs Go Dating After She’s ‘Rude’ To Most Of Her Dates

Chelsee Healey isn't going down well with Celebs Go Dating viewers. Picture: Instagram

Chelsee Healey has threatened to walk out of the dating reality show after losing faith in the ‘dating’ experts’ who haven’t been able to find her a suitable man.

Fans have urged Chelsee Healey to quit dating reality TV show Celebs Go Dating after she was rude to most of her potential matches.

WATCH: Celebs Go Dating's Georgia Steel Hints She's Had Romantic History With Jack Whitehall

The 30-year-old soap actress had threatened to walk out of the show after the so-called ‘dating experts’ were unable to find her dates she was happy with.

Chelsee told her other celeb pals looking for love on the show, “So far, I've lost all faith in these agents. I mean, I've not found one boy that could be a potential. I think they need to get their finger out and start delivering... if not then I'm leaving."

Fans took to Twitter to slate her behaviour on dates:

Feel so sorry for all the men that have to go on a date with Chelsee Healey, she’s just awful. #CelebsGoDating — Steff Williams (@Steff_Williamss) February 26, 2019

Can someone please start a petition to get Chelsee Healey and Georgia Steele off celebs go dating, how can two people be so arrogant and vile. #CelebsGoDating — Shelley Henderson (@Shell_End) February 27, 2019

@chelseehealey your manners are pitiful, just so dam rude. You can still have some decorum about you some class an have a good time n make conversation u dont have to fancy someone 2 do that, ur just a dam right rude lil girl. It answers alot of questions as to why your single!! — FluffyBella_298 (@Fluffybella2) March 3, 2019

OMG STOP IT PETITION TO GET RID OF CHELSEE HEALEY ASAP I CAAAAAAAANT DEAL WITH WATCHING ONE MORE AWKWARD CRINGE WORTHY DATE OF HER REPEATEDLY SAYING “ERMMMMM” #celebsgodating — p🌈 (@pforpaige) March 4, 2019

I find Chelsee Healey rather rude 😤 #CelebsGoDating — Beccie Hodgson (@becciehodge) March 4, 2019

Dating agent Anna told the tabloids, “Chelsee comes with a lot of emotion from stuff in her past surrounding her previous relationship and the father of her child.

“Chelsee was difficult because she has this huge wall up. She was very, very unwilling to drop that defensive wall and protective barrier.

“Because this is Chelsee’s first experience of dating since she’s become a mum, and not just a mum, a single mum, this was a whole new ball game for her.

“It was almost like starting completely from scratch with somebody in the dating game because her life has changed over the past 18 months.

“So she has been quite difficult to be able to keep on the straight and narrow and work out who she wants and why she wants someone.”

Grab Our App To Catch All Of The Celebrity Interviews