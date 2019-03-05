Georgia Steel Breaks Celebs Go Dating Rules… By Kissing Fellow Celeb Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Georgia Steel was caught hooking up with Malique Thompson-Dwyer. Picture: Instagram

The stars of Celebs Go Dating are meant to hook up with non-celebs… not each other!

Georgia Steel and Malique Thompson-Dwyer could be in trouble with Celebs Go Dating bosses after the couple hooked up with each other this week.

The pair were photographed by the tabloids kissing outside Georgia’s hotel in Liverpool, something which is strictly against the rules of the show, as Georgia is supposed to be dating non-celebs.

An insider revealed, “Georgia and Malique hit it off after meeting during a Celebs Go Dating screening with the Hollyoaks cast.

"Some of them went out afterwards and Chelsee Healey was telling everyone she was setting up Georgia and Malique.

"It seemed to work because they looked very close and could be seen flirting and kissing during the night. At the end they headed off arm in arm back to Georgia's hotel."

However, another friend denied the claims, explaining, “They were enjoying a night out with friends and while they get on well there's nothing romantic going on between them."

A source claimed the couple grew close after meeting at the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here wrap party in December, explaining, “They have met up a few times and are now officially dating. He's even planning a trip to Bournemouth to spend quality time with her.

"They make a cute couple and everyone is really pleased they have remained close since the show, especially because Harry [Redknapp] got on so well with Malique in the jungle."

Yikes... it looks like Georgia is definitely not following the Celebs Go Dating rules!

