Zara Larsson Parties With Love Island's Dani Dyer And Samira Mighty At Karaoke Bar

28 March 2019, 16:52 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 16:54

Zara Larsson partied with Love Island's Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty
Zara Larsson partied with Love Island's Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty. Picture: Instagram

Zara Larsson may have just dropped her new anthem, 'Don't Worry About Me', but it appears last night she was belting out other artists' tracks.

The 'Symphony' singer took to Instagram last night to share footage of her and her pals belting out Bon Jovi's 'Living On A Prayer'.

In the clip, we can also see Love Island's Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty dancing in the private karaoke booth with Larsson.

Not quite believing her luck, Dani, 22, tweeted this morning: "I just stood and sang with Zara Larson and danced. I wanna cry like I’m warm I’m hot it’s Zara Larson wtf. I’m such a fan girl"

The girls' night out at Soho's Lucky Voice looked super fun; a bronzed Dani rocked up to the venue in a cute yellow mini dress and faux fur jacket, while Samira donned a denim two-piece and zesty orange heels.

Zara Larsson, 21, looked especially glam in an all-black ensemble. She teamed up a feathery crop top and lace trousers.

Dani also added a video to her Instagram grid of the three of them singing 'Ruin My Life' together, along with the caption: "I wanna cry. Like I wanna cry. She was the girl I sat and listened to an album over on summer with one of my best mates. And I just sang with her? Wtf!!"

