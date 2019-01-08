WATCH: Dani Dyer Clears The Air Over Her "Split" From Jack Fincham

Love Island's Dani Dyer explained her thoughts behind her break up announcement on Instagram and exactly what happened when she "split" from Jack Fincham.

Dani Dyer recently announced a split from her Love Island partner, Jack Fincham, only to get back together again very quickly.

The Love Island winner caught up with Roman Kemp to explain what she was thinking when she made the lengthy post on Instagram.

Danny Dyer's daughter said that her relationship isn't normal, because it's tough. She said she made a mistake with her Instagram statement, as she thought it was done, but it wasn't.

"With me and Jack, you're trying to build on things and learn about each other, but you make bad decisions and think maybe we can't do it", said Dani. She went to explain they grew as they spent Christmas together.

According to reports, the pair first split over an iron. Jack explained how he wanted an iron for Christmas, after breaking Dani's and suggested she may have one under the tree.

Dani took to her Instagram Story and posted a lengthy statement, announcing her break from Jack Fincham in late-2018.

It read "It's been an incredible 6 months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but sadly we've come to the realization that it's not meant to be long term."

The pair are happy together now, however, and are currently airing their own reality show, Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island.