'Jack And Dani: Life After Love Island' Reality Show Sneak Peak Is Here

The first peek at Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's reality show is here, and after a rocky few weeks we can't wait to see behind the scenes of the Love Island champions' lives.

Love Island champs Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been working on their reality show 'Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island' in the months after they left the villa and the first peek at the ITVBe show is here, and we're relieved we finally have something to fill the big Love Island shaped hole in our lives.

Dani Dyer Releases Statement Explaining Short-Lived Split From Jack Fincham

In the teaser trailer, they joke about what annoys each other now they live together and say how happy they are together, all of which we'll get to see when the series starts this January.

Dani jokes: "Now we've moved in together I've realised how messy you are" to which Jack promises he's 'working on it', adding: "I love living with her, annoys me a bit moaning at me for being messy but we get on alright don't we?"

The couple have had a drama filled few weeks, after Dani announced on Instagram her and Jack had called it quits after six months together but were quickly spotted back together, with dad Danny Dyer explaining they have a row, but nothing more.

It wouldn't be a Love Island spin off without seeing the highs and the lows, so we can't wait to see what they've got in store for us.

