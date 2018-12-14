Love Island’s Tyla Carr Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy
14 December 2018, 16:05
Love Island’s Tyla Carr has given birth to her first child.
Tyla Carr, from Love Island 2017, has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Ross.
The model took to Instagram to reveal that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.
In the post she thanked her midwife for the support and her "incredible partner" who she has "found a new type of love for."
View this post on Instagram
The love I have for this tiny little human being that I can call my Son is so immense! I can't even begin to tell you how overwhelming it is to write this message, just because it's me writing about my Son and I haven't quite come to terms with it all yet! It's all so crazy and happens so fast! #thankyoumidwife really is such a good cause because without these amazing people, I would have probably given up trying to breast feed and probably would have been home by now feeling a bit lost. They have been in checking on whether I need help with baby latching on and advising me to just stay another night just so that I have all round care again which is so lovely that you don't feel like cattle or that your being rushed out ASAP. Not to mention my incredible partner @rossco188 for being the most supportive and patient man throughout. (Considering I was such a pansy throughout the whole time of me being in hospital). I've found a new type of love for him 😍 Can't wait to share the next chapter of my journey with you guys! #newbaby #newborn #love #son #mother
Tyla announced her exciting news back in July after taking a pregnancy test “in the toilet at Nando’s."
In an interview, she confessed: “We stopped for lunch after I bought the test and I couldn’t wait until I got home."
Tyla gushed over hubby Ross in a heartfelt message just a day before giving birth.
"Mummy & Daddy! Wow. Still doesn't feel like there will be a baby here soon! I look at my belly and I know there is a baby in there, but I can't seem to imagine a real-life mini us?! When does that feeling sink in?” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Mummy & Daddy! Wow 🙄 Still doesn't feel like there will be a baby here soon! I look at my belly and I know there is a baby in there, but I can't seem to imagine a real life mini us?! When does that feeling sink in? Anyway, I just have to give this man @rossco188 some credit. He has been amazing, completely there for me the whole time, even if it's to tell me to stop being such a worrier or to tell me off for doing too much cleaning... 😅😂 (He will laugh at that because he cleans more than me) but I can't tell you how excited I am to see him be a father. We both came from broken families and it makes us so much more determined to try and give our baby the best possible start in life. We already love this baby so much and can't wait to meet s/he 💖💙 #baby #pregnancy #couple #mumanddad #newmum #newdad
Congratulations, Tyla and Ross!