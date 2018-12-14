Love Island’s Tyla Carr Has Given Birth To A Baby Boy

Tyla Carr has announced the birth of her baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Love Island’s Tyla Carr has given birth to her first child.

Tyla Carr, from Love Island 2017, has given birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Ross.

The model took to Instagram to reveal that she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

In the post she thanked her midwife for the support and her "incredible partner" who she has "found a new type of love for."

Tyla announced her exciting news back in July after taking a pregnancy test “in the toilet at Nando’s."

In an interview, she confessed: “We stopped for lunch after I bought the test and I couldn’t wait until I got home."

Tyla gushed over hubby Ross in a heartfelt message just a day before giving birth.

"Mummy & Daddy! Wow. Still doesn't feel like there will be a baby here soon! I look at my belly and I know there is a baby in there, but I can't seem to imagine a real-life mini us?! When does that feeling sink in?” she wrote.

Congratulations, Tyla and Ross!