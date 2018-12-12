Niall Aslam & Jack Fowler Blast Love Island Bosses For Not Inviting Them To The Christmas Reunion

Jack Fowler & Niall Aslam have been left out of the Christmas reunion. Picture: ITV

Niall Aslam and Jack Fowler have blasted Love Island bosses after they weren't invited to the Christmas reunion show.

Niall poked fun at the snob by posting a press shot from the upcoming show on Instagram which had his head photoshopped on to it.

It read: “The postman is really having my pants down, first of all my acceptance letter to Hogwarts didn't come and now my invite to the Christmas reunion.”

Niall mysteriously left the villa after just nine days and later revealed in a heartfelt post it was because of his Asperger's syndrome.

Jack Fowler, who experienced his fair share of drama in the villa, was also left off the invitation list and has been retweeting messages from angry fans asking why he wasn’t included.

Josh Denzel was invited to appear alongside his girlfriend Kaz Crossley but had to pull out as he had already made filming commitments in the United States.

Josh and Kaz, Megan and Wes, Zara and Adam and Jack and Dani are the only couples still going strong since the show ended.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion airs on Monday 17th December at 9pm on ITV2.