Love Island’s Kaz Crossley Just Revealed The Girls DID Leave The Villa For The Salon

Kaz Crossley reveals the girls' secret salon trips. Picture: Instagram

She gave away that she, Dani Dyer and Megan Barton-Hanson had had their hair and nails done outside of the villa.

Fans of Love Island have been wondering how the girls in the villa always look so perfectly preened despite being stuck in the house for eight weeks straight… but contestant Kaz Crossley has just revealed they were allowed trips out to the salon!

Kaz posted a photo of herself with Dani Dyer and Megan Barton-Hanson, sat with their heads under a dryer and a cup of tea as she admitted they were allowed to see professional hairdressers and get their nails done.

She captioned it, “Ladies... sometimes you gotta treat yourself!!” alongside the painted nail emoji, confirming the rumours that the girls’ flawless looks weren’t just down to their own hair and make up talents.

It comes after Dani’s hair seemed to get darker mid-way through the series and the girls’ gel nails never seemed to grow out despite them being in the villa for weeks.

The salon visits aren’t the only thing viewers didn’t see from the villa – the cast also ha to go outside to some away from the cameras if they wanted a cigarette.

