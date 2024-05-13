Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’ Lyrics
13 May 2024, 11:05
Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’ is from her ‘Red’ album and the lyrics are a nostalgic hit to the heart.
Listen to this article
‘Treacherous’ features on Taylor Swift’s 2012 album ‘Red’ and ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ which was released in 2021 with a bunch of new songs from The Vault.
Taylor has included the song on The Eras Tour set list as part of a few surprise acoustic songs midway through, even dedicating it to boyfriend Travis Kelce in one Paris show, and giving a whole new wave of Swiftie love to the heart-wrenching song.
The romantic lyrics give us all a hit of nostalgia as Taylor sings about a relationship that’s proving to be a challenge, but is worth every struggle.
- Read more: Who Is 'Ronan' By Taylor Swift About? The True Story Behind The Red (Taylor's Version) Song Explained
- Read more: Taylor Swift’s Transition From 'Smallest Man' To ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Has A Gut-Wrenching Meaning
Here’s what the ‘Treacherous’ lyrics mean, and what they are in full.
What do Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’ lyrics mean?
In ‘Treacherous’ Taylor’s singing about a relationship she just can’t find it in her to walk away from. Despite facing challenges and heartache she finds herself being pulled back, comparing her love to ‘quicksand’.
She sings: “And I’d be smart to walk away / But you’re quicksand.”
Taylor feels their relationship is a ‘treacherous’ slope and a ‘reckless’ path, but she’s honest about enjoying the battle, singing: “And I, I, I like it.”
What are the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’?
Put your lips close to mine
As long as they don't touch
Out of focus, eye to eye
'Til the gravity's too much
And I'll do anything you say
If you say it with your hands
And I'd be smart to walk away
But you're quicksand
This slope is treacherous
This path is reckless
This slope is treacherous
And I, I, I like it
I can't decide if it's a choice
Getting swept away
I hear the sound of my own voice
Asking you to stay
And all we are is skin and bone
Trained to get along
Forever going with the flow
But you're friction
This slope is treacherous
This path is reckless
This slope is treacherous
I, I, I like it
Two headlights shine through the sleepless night
And I will get you, and get you alone
Your name has echoed through my mind
And I just think you should, think you should know
That nothing safe is worth the drive
And I would follow you, follow you home
I'll follow you, follow you home
This hope is treacherous
This daydream is dangerous
This hope is treacherous
I, I, I I, I, I I, I, I
Two headlights shine through the sleepless night
And I will get you, and get you alone
Your name has echoed through my mind
And I just think you should, think you should know
That nothing safe is worth the drive
And I will follow you, follow you home
I'll follow you, follow you home
I'll follow you, follow you home
I'll follow you, follow you home
This slope is treacherous
I, I, I like it
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.