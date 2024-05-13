Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’ Lyrics

13 May 2024, 11:05

Taylor Swift sang 'Treacherous' in Paris on The Eras Tour
By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’ is from her ‘Red’ album and the lyrics are a nostalgic hit to the heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

‘Treacherous’ features on Taylor Swift’s 2012 album ‘Red’ and ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ which was released in 2021 with a bunch of new songs from The Vault.

Taylor has included the song on The Eras Tour set list as part of a few surprise acoustic songs midway through, even dedicating it to boyfriend Travis Kelce in one Paris show, and giving a whole new wave of Swiftie love to the heart-wrenching song.

The romantic lyrics give us all a hit of nostalgia as Taylor sings about a relationship that’s proving to be a challenge, but is worth every struggle.

Here’s what the ‘Treacherous’ lyrics mean, and what they are in full.

Taylor Swift's song 'Treacherous' is a nostalgic hit
What do Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’ lyrics mean?

In ‘Treacherous’ Taylor’s singing about a relationship she just can’t find it in her to walk away from. Despite facing challenges and heartache she finds herself being pulled back, comparing her love to ‘quicksand’.

She sings: “And I’d be smart to walk away / But you’re quicksand.”

Taylor feels their relationship is a ‘treacherous’ slope and a ‘reckless’ path, but she’s honest about enjoying the battle, singing: “And I, I, I like it.”

Taylor Swift sang 'Treacherous' during an acoustic set on The Eras Tour
What are the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s ‘Treacherous’?

Put your lips close to mine

As long as they don't touch

Out of focus, eye to eye

'Til the gravity's too much

And I'll do anything you say

If you say it with your hands

And I'd be smart to walk away

But you're quicksand

This slope is treacherous

This path is reckless

This slope is treacherous

And I, I, I like it

I can't decide if it's a choice

Getting swept away

I hear the sound of my own voice

Asking you to stay

And all we are is skin and bone

Trained to get along

Forever going with the flow

But you're friction

This slope is treacherous

This path is reckless

This slope is treacherous

I, I, I like it

Two headlights shine through the sleepless night

And I will get you, and get you alone

Your name has echoed through my mind

And I just think you should, think you should know

That nothing safe is worth the drive

And I would follow you, follow you home

I'll follow you, follow you home

This hope is treacherous

This daydream is dangerous

This hope is treacherous

I, I, I I, I, I I, I, I

Two headlights shine through the sleepless night

And I will get you, and get you alone

Your name has echoed through my mind

And I just think you should, think you should know

That nothing safe is worth the drive

And I will follow you, follow you home

I'll follow you, follow you home

I'll follow you, follow you home

I'll follow you, follow you home

This slope is treacherous

I, I, I like it

Taylor Swift

