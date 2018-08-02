“The List Is Huge” Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Talks About Her Plastic Surgery

Megan Barton-Hanson admits to having "loads" of surgery. Picture: Instagram

Love Island contestant and Wes Nelson's girlfriend has had multiple procedures totalling a rumoured £40,000.

She might have been the contestant most of the boys in Love Island were fawning over, but beauty comes at a cost – as Megan Barton-Hanson reveals her “huge” list of cosmetic procedures.

Megan’s made no secret of her surgery, something that was obvious in surprise before and after pictures, but claims she was never planning on being a role model for younger girls and she does it to make herself feel “comfortable” with her looks.

She told The Mirror, “I have had loads. I don’t think it should be a massive negative thing. If you want to do something to make you feel more comfortable and you can do it, then why not?

“I didn’t take these decisions trying to be a role model. I did it for me. I’m not ashamed of it. I’ve done what I’ve done because it made me feel comfortable. It’s like people getting their hair done to make them feel nice. I’ll go get my lips done because it makes me feel better.”

Megan also admitted that she’s not done with having surgery, explaining, “The list is huge. I got a boob job at 19, then I got another one a few years later when I was older and got more money. Then I had my nose done and lips filled, and my teeth. I’m happy now. In the future, once I’ve had kids, I might want my boobs redone.”

