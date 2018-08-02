Love Island's Ellie Brown Is Unrecognisable In Throwback Photos Sparking Surgery Rumours

Love Island's Ellie Brown Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback 'Before Surgery' Pictures. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Throwback photos of Love Island's Ellie Brown before surgery have surfaced, and like her fellow islander Megan Barton-Hanson, she looks barely recognisable, leading people to believe she has also had a tweak or two to her face.

In the latest case of Love Island 'wait, that's HER?!", started off this series with Megan Barton-Hanson, 20-year-old Ellie Brown, who coupled up with Charlie Brake looks practically unrecognisable in Instagram pictures spanning back to 2015.

Laura Anderson Actually LEFT The Love Island Villa Three Times During The Show

In the photos, Ellie's nose, lips and teeth appear very different to what they do now, sparking many to believe she's undergone just a few surgical tweaks along the way, which really isn't unheard of for many contestants.

What a prinny she is. 👸🏼👸🏼 A post shared by Harley Brash (@harley_brash) on May 2, 2016 at 7:19am PDT

Since leaving the villa as a couple, Charlie, who we discovered has a family fortune of £400 million, has treated Ellie to a trip to Monaco on a helicopter, where they're currently sunning themselves and jumping into the sea from a pretty large looking boat.

They must have needed a sunny getaway after all that time away in Mallorca. Sigh. It's a tough life for some.

