Laura Anderson Actually LEFT The Love Island Villa Three Times During The Show

Laura Anderson was tempted to leave Love Island. Picture: Instagram

ITV2 fans never saw Laura Anderson walk out on television as she discusses coping with Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson fallout.

Love Island might have finally finished for 2018 but the gossip hasn’t ended with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham walking away with the £50,000 prize money – Laura Anderson has revealed that she actually walked out of the villa several times during the show!

Speaking to the press after coming second in the dating show, Laura revealed that not only was she tempted to quit the show after being mugged off by Wes Nelson and Jack Fowler, but she actually did walk out – but fans never saw it happen.

She admitted, “Yeah, I walked out three times. They brought me back. The first time I walked out was when Wes pied me off. I didn’t sleep all night. I went to the beach most of the night and I smoked 24 cigarettes.



"Loads of stuff happens, and then you're just stuck there, and you have to chat about it. I just got a bit overwhelmed, I think. I was like, 'I've had enough!' I can't really remember what it was [the second time]."

Laura Anderson coupled up with Paul Knops on the show. Picture: Instagram

Laura explained that being stuck in such close confines with no access to the outside world drove the cast a little crazy, admitting, “Everyone just has a wobbly. It's like cabin fever. It is a big place, but at one point, there was 20 of us in there.

"You just go to the front of the villa, to step outside, because that's where we'd smoke. We weren't doing it on camera this year. So I think everyone that started, from the originals, towards the end, we were all getting a little bit like, 'This is getting a bit much'.

"When you get in any relationships and you have emotions, and you see your friends are getting upset, then obviously you just need to take a minute to step outside and just not be filmed. That sort of thing, I didn't run down the drive."

