Love Island Winners 2018 - Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham Win The Show And £50k Prize Money!

The couple were crowned winners in this evening's Love Island final.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have been crowned winners of Love Island 2018 as the series drew to a close this evening, proving they are the real king and queen of the villa.

WATCH: Love Island 2018 Villa Invaded By James Arthur, Stefflon Don & More

At the end of the tense final episode, Caroline Flack announced the winners, with Laura Anderson and Paul Knops coming second and Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel coming in third place and Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson coming in at number 4.

Jani 4 eva #LoveIsland @loveisland A post shared by itv2 (@itv2) onJul 30, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

The competition was stiff this year, but Dani and Jack's standout moments helped endear them to the nation - from the moment Jack met Dani's dad, the infamous Danny Dyer, over FaceTime to the moment early on in the series when Dani nearly called it off with her soulmate... what a disaster that would have been!

Of course, the couple get to choose whether they split the money or keep it all for themselves... and with Jack being handed the envelope with the £50k prize money in it, he of course decided to share it with his lady - as if anyone expected anything else from these two lovebirds!

Laura and Paul, who came in second place, got together later in the series after Laura had a string of unsuccessful couplings with Wes Nelson and Jack Fowler - but she found her prince charming in the end!

Josh and Kaz also got together when he went in to Casa Amor and recoupled with Kaz, leaving his ex-partner Georgia Steel high and dry... but these two look made for each other!

Fourth place couple Wes and Megan have also been pretty solid after she started out pretty indecisive in the villa, coupling up with everyone from Eyal Booker to Alex Miller along the way, but they made it through to tonight's final.

Congrats, Dani and Jack - now we just have to find something to occupy our evenings until next year's Love Island starts...!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Celeb News!