Love Island 2018 Villa Invaded By James Arthur, Stefflon Don & More

30 July 2018, 16:33

Love Island 2018 has been an incredible series, but now we've thrown James Arthur, Stefflon Don and loads more stars into the villa!

Imagine if some of the biggest music stars around like James Arthur and Stefflon Don entered the Love Island villa - it'd be pretty epic, right?

Well wonder no more, because the magic of Roman Kemp has allowed just that to happen!

With Roman's impression of Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling a definite 10/10, his words appeared to send some the likes of Yungen and Raye into the villa to mix it up with the likes of 2018 contestants Hayley and Adam.

Check out the video above to see just how powerful Roman's impression can be and find out just how James Arthur and co would actually get on in the villa!

