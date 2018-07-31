WATCH: Love Island’s Alex Miller Cracked On To Sonny Jay’s Girlfriend… In Front Of Him!

Awkward!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll probably be aware that Love Island finished last night, so to celebrate the occasion we threw a star-studded viewing party… which got a bit awk when one of the guests cracked on to Sonny Jay’s girlfriend!

After Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won the £50,000 prize money during the final, our very own Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay hosted a Q&A with former Islanders including Alex Miller and Charlie Frederick.

When the audience got involved asking questions, one lady asked the panel, including Max George and Marcel Somerville, who they’d like to couple up with in the villa… and it all got a bit awkward for poor old Sonny Jay.

Alex revealed that a lady he was sat behind in the VIP section had caught his eye… at which point her pals yelled down to the stage that it was in fact none other than Sonny’s girlfriend!

A few swear words aside, Sonny seemed to take the news quite well. It’s not every day a hunky former Love Islander cracks on to your Mrs, luckily enough!

