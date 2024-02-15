Every Song On Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Set List

Olivia Rodrigo will be taking to the stage on her GUTS world tour in February. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Olivia Rodrigo has created a set list of dreams as she prepares for her highly-anticipated GUTS World Tour for 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Calling all Olivia Rodrigo fans, it's almost time for you to dust off your party shoes, warm up your vocal cords and get ready to dance the night away with the hit pop star as she officially launches her GUTS World tour for 2024.

The highly anticipated event, which has had us on countdown ever since tickets went on sale, will be going across the world and even landing right here in the UK for a full ten dates playing at venues in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

But while we're sure Olivia has a stage set up like no other and costumes to rival that of Taylor Swift herself, it's really the setlist we're very excited about.

This time Olivia has brand new songs like 'The Grudge', 'Vampire' and 'Bad Idea Right?' in her catalogue and we're also secretly hoping she'll perform her new Hunger Games soundtrack too.

With three chart number ones and two number one albums (can we remind you she is only 20 years old), we just know it's going to be hit after hit after hit.

Olivia Rodrigo will be on tour until August 2024. Picture: Getty

What songs are on Olivia Rodrigo's Guts 2024 World Tour set list?

Olivia officially hits her first stage on February 23rd in Palm Springs meaning no official set list can be confirmed until that night.

However, seeing as she's promoting a new album, GUTS, and she just had a huge success with album 'Sour' we can make some pretty logical guesses as to what she'll perform. Here's what we're forecasting:

Guts album

'Get Him Back'

'Vampire'

'Bad Idea Right'

'Love Is Embarrassing'

'All-America B***h'

'Logical'

'The Grudge'

'Lacy'

'Pretty Isn't Pretty'

'Making The Bed'

'Teenage Dream'

Sour album

'Traitor'

'Favourite Crime'

'Deja Vu'

'Happier'

'Jealousy, Jealousy'

'Good 4 U'

'Brutal'

'Enough For You'

'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo will be singing and performing her biggest and best hits from her GUTS and Sour album. Picture: Getty

We're also really hoping she plays her brand new Hunger Games track, 'Can't Catch Me Now'.

Talking about her GUTS world tour and new album, she told Capital Breakfast last year: "Oooh, it’s all in the works. I can’t say anything yet but I’m so excited to play all these songs in a live show. I wrote this album with a tour in mind, so I think they’re all songs I want people to sing in a crowd, so hopefully that’s what is achieved.”

Olivia's last tour was in 2022 shortly after releasing debut record ‘SOUR’, taking over venues in North America, Europe and the UK.