Who Is Supporting Olivia Rodrigo On Her Guts Tour In The UK?
1 April 2024, 10:00
Olivia Rodrigo has begun taking her highly-anticipated GUTS Tour for 2024 around the world and we want to know which artists are supporting her on tour?
Listen to this article
The UK leg of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour went on sale in September 2023 after the presale sold out in just 11 minutes. Olivia’s world tour will run over 75 shows across America and Europe with the UK hosting the star for ten nights.
With 'GUTS (Spilled)' having dropped, fans will get the pleasure of enjoying songs from the original album and maybe some of the extra songs featured on the deluxe album. You can check out the setlist here.
The ‘Drivers License’ singer has already name-dropped who will support her on tour as her opening act, but who you get to see alongside Olivia will entirely depend on which show you’re attending.
So who is supporting Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour? Which artist is playing at which venues?
Who is supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her 'GUTS' Tour?
Olivia Rodrigo has announced that The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf and PinkPantheress will be supporting her across the 75 shows she’s doing around the globe.
However, depending on which part of the world you’re in, you will get to see a different artist.
For those who have tickets to see Olivia in Europe between the 22nd of May and the 22nd of June, you’ll have Remi Wolf opening the concert.
Remi Wolf will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;
- Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2
- Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2
- Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
- Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena Wed
- Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
- Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
- Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
- Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
PinkPantheress will only be supporting Olivia for roughly a month in the United States between the 19th of July and the 10th of August.
Speaking to Billboard, the musician claimed she was “so excited” to go on tour with Olivia, but PinkPantheress revealed she also had a moment of doubt.
“Obviously Olivia is way bigger than me, so at first, I was quite nervous to say yes,” she told the publication. “But then I was like, ‘I feel like I need to do this.’ And then she texted me to say, ‘Thank you so much for saying yes! I can’t wait!’ and that has gotten me so excited.”
If you’re going to the following dates in the United States, then you’ll get to experience PinkPantheress and her purse on stage opening for Olivia.
PinkPantheress will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;
- Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Chappell Roan has already been on stage supporting Olivia during the first leg of the world tour.
Posting on Instagram earlier in the year to announce the news to her fans, Chappell wrote, "@oliviarodrigo is bringing me on to open her Guts US TOUR!!! Oh my god oh my god oh my godddd I AM SO EXCITED. thank you @oliviarodrigo for asking me I am very honored. I adore you and the community that surrounds your project. I CAN’T WAIT."
She’s been on the road since the end of February and she will continue to support Olivia until April. So if you have tickets to see Olivia between the 23rd of February and the 1st of April, then you’ll have Chappell Roan opening the concert for you.
Chappell Roan will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;
- Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Last but certainly not least are The Breeders, the alternative rock band will only be supporting Olivia for four of her 75 nights on tour, but they’ve managed to lock in the biggest nights.
If you’re seeing Olivia in New York City on the 5th and 6th of April or Los Angeles on the 13th and 14th of August, then you will have The Breeders opening the concert for you.
The Breeders will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;
- Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
