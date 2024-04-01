Who Is Supporting Olivia Rodrigo On Her Guts Tour In The UK?

PinkPantheress and three other artists will join Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Olivia Rodrigo has begun taking her highly-anticipated GUTS Tour for 2024 around the world and we want to know which artists are supporting her on tour?

The UK leg of Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour went on sale in September 2023 after the presale sold out in just 11 minutes. Olivia’s world tour will run over 75 shows across America and Europe with the UK hosting the star for ten nights.

With 'GUTS (Spilled)' having dropped, fans will get the pleasure of enjoying songs from the original album and maybe some of the extra songs featured on the deluxe album. You can check out the setlist here.

The ‘Drivers License’ singer has already name-dropped who will support her on tour as her opening act, but who you get to see alongside Olivia will entirely depend on which show you’re attending.

So who is supporting Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour? Which artist is playing at which venues?

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS world tour kicked off in February 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is supporting Olivia Rodrigo on her 'GUTS' Tour?

Olivia Rodrigo has announced that The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf and PinkPantheress will be supporting her across the 75 shows she’s doing around the globe.

However, depending on which part of the world you’re in, you will get to see a different artist.

For those who have tickets to see Olivia in Europe between the 22nd of May and the 22nd of June, you’ll have Remi Wolf opening the concert.

Remi Wolf will support Olivia during her Europe leg of her GUTS World Tour. Picture: Getty

Remi Wolf will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena Wed

Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour will span across 75 nights. Picture: Getty

PinkPantheress will only be supporting Olivia for roughly a month in the United States between the 19th of July and the 10th of August.

Speaking to Billboard, the musician claimed she was “so excited” to go on tour with Olivia, but PinkPantheress revealed she also had a moment of doubt.

“Obviously Olivia is way bigger than me, so at first, I was quite nervous to say yes,” she told the publication. “But then I was like, ‘I feel like I need to do this.’ And then she texted me to say, ‘Thank you so much for saying yes! I can’t wait!’ and that has gotten me so excited.”

If you’re going to the following dates in the United States, then you’ll get to experience PinkPantheress and her purse on stage opening for Olivia.

PinkPantheress hesitated before agreeing to join Olivia on tour. Picture: Getty

PinkPantheress will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Olivia Rodrigo's World Tour will take her across America and Europe. Picture: Getty

Chappell Roan has already been on stage supporting Olivia during the first leg of the world tour.

Posting on Instagram earlier in the year to announce the news to her fans, Chappell wrote, "@oliviarodrigo is bringing me on to open her Guts US TOUR!!! Oh my god oh my god oh my godddd I AM SO EXCITED. thank you @oliviarodrigo for asking me I am very honored. I adore you and the community that surrounds your project. I CAN’T WAIT."

She’s been on the road since the end of February and she will continue to support Olivia until April. So if you have tickets to see Olivia between the 23rd of February and the 1st of April, then you’ll have Chappell Roan opening the concert for you.

Chappell Roan has already been touring with Olivia throughout March 2024. Picture: Getty

Chappell Roan will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

The Breeders will perform with Olivia for four shows only. Picture: Getty

Last but certainly not least are The Breeders, the alternative rock band will only be supporting Olivia for four of her 75 nights on tour, but they’ve managed to lock in the biggest nights.

If you’re seeing Olivia in New York City on the 5th and 6th of April or Los Angeles on the 13th and 14th of August, then you will have The Breeders opening the concert for you.

The Breeders will support Olivia Rodrigo on these dates;

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

