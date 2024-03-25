What is Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Spilled? Full Tracklist Revealed

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS (Spilled) dropped on the 22nd of March 2024
Picture: Instagram: @oliviarodrigo/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Olivia Rodrigo’s album ‘GUTS (spilled)’ has officially been released. But what exactly is the new album? And what new songs are on it?

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour is well under way, as of the 23rd of February the pop star has taken her dazzling outfits and awesome tunes to live stadium shows across North America and Europe until the 17th of August.

Olivia has been in headlines recently for her philanthropic effort to raise money and awareness for Fund 4 Good at her concerts. Her boyfriend Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) was also seen at a few of her shows supporting her, much to her fans' delight!

At the first night of her two night show in Chicago’s United Centre, Olivia dropped the exciting news of the latest album by unfolding a sign that read ‘Guts Deluxe Out Friday.’

But what exactly is ‘Guts (Spilled)’ and what songs will be on it? Here’s what we know.

Olivia dropped the news of her deluxe album by unfolding a sign at one of her concerts
Picture: Instagram: @oliviarodrigo

What is GUTS spilled?

Guts (Spilled)’ is Olivia’s deluxe album accompaniment to its sister the original ‘GUTS.’

The deluxe album has all the same songs as ‘GUTS’ but also includes five extra songs, including one brand new track!

The album art mirrors the original version of ‘GUTS’ but there’s a paper rip covering where Olivia's face would have been, with the album’s title nestled neatly under the tear.

Olivia Rodrigo's world tour started on the 23rd of February 2023
Picture: Getty

Olivia posted the announcement of ‘GUTS (Spilled)’ alongside a handwritten note to her fans that read,

"Surprise!!!... It will include new versions of the secret songs from the original ‘GUTS’ vinyl, including 'obsessed,' which I've been having so much fun performing on tour!! The deluxe version will also include a brand new song called 'so american' which I'm stoked for you guys to hear."

The deluxe album’s 2LP vinyl are available on her website and vinyl’s are a special edition that have been pressed with purple and red splatters to make them really unique.

What are the songs on GUTS spilled?

The five extra songs on ‘GUTS (spilled)’ included;

  • 'so american'
  • 'obsessed'
  • 'stranger'
  • 'girl i’ve always been'
  • 'scared of my guitar'

‘so american,’ was the brand new track that was reportedly recorded after ‘GUTS’ dropped in 2023. Fans may have already heard the other four songs as they appeared as ‘secret’ tracks on the original ‘GUTS’ vinyl release.

The songs follow the album's theme of self exploration and womanhood especially as a young woman in the limelight like Olivia is. You can find the full tracklist for Olivia Rodrigo's ‘GUTS (spilled)’ below:

Olivia posted the announcement of ‘GUTS (Spilled)’ alongside a handwritten note
Picture: Twitter: @oliviarodrigo
  1. ‘all-american bitch’
  2. ‘bad idea right?’
  3. ‘vampire’
  4. ‘lacy’
  5. ‘ballad of a homeschooled girl’
  6. ‘making the bed’
  7. ‘logical’
  8. ‘get him back!’
  9. ‘love is embarrassing’
  10. ‘the grudge’
  11. ‘pretty isn't pretty’
  12. ‘teenage dream’
  13. ‘obsessed’
  14. ‘girl i've always been’
  15. ‘scared of my guitar’
  16. ‘stranger’
  17. ‘so american’

