Louis Partridge is confirmed to be dating Olivia Rodrigo. But who was the actor with before? Who is his ex Sydney Chandler? And did he ever date co-star Millie Bobby Brown?

Louis Partridge has been in the headlines in 2024 because he’s been spotted supporting his lovely lady and global popstar Olivia Rodrigo on her Guts Tour like a good boyfriend.

The 20-year-old British actor rose to fame in 2020 after he appeared as Millie Bobby Brown’s love interest, Viscount Tewskbury, in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2.

The pair were applauded for their on-screen chemistry and fans were convinced that some of the romance had transferred into real life.

But before Olivia, there was the actress Sydney Chandler in his life and we have so many questions.

Who is his ex-girlfriend, Sydney? Did he and Millie ever date? Here’s what we know about Louis’ dating history before Olivia.

Louis Partridge first rose to fame in 2020 for his role in Enola Holmes. Picture: Getty

Who is Louis Partridge’s ex?

Louis dated Sydney Chandler from roughly July 2021 to August 2023. Sydney is the daughter of successful actor Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Godzilla, The Wolf of Wall Street).

Sydney herself has recently begun to dip her toe into the acting world, managing to snag a role as Violet in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling where she’s starred alongside Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

But her love affair with Louis began in 2021 on the set of FX’s Pistol, the mini-series telling the story of 70s rock band the Sex Pistols. Sydney played the role of Chrissie Hynde in The Pretenders whilst Louis was cast to play Sid Vicious, the bassist of the Sex Pistols.

Louis Partridge and Sydney Chandler met on set of Pistols in 2021. Picture: Getty

Louis was only 17 years old on the set of Pistol whilst Sydney was 25, but despite their age difference, the pair hit it off, much to their fan's chagrin.

These super fans noticed the two actors flirted with one another on Instagram and after rumours first began circulating online, the comments on their social media were turned off.

Whilst their relationship would have been completely legal in the UK, it appears like the couple didn’t officially start dating until after Louis turned 18, and their fans seemed to take issue with the age difference.

The pair kept their relationship relatively quiet, only sharing trips they took together here and there, but in general, it was kept under the radar.

Louis and Sydney kept their relationship off the radar for most of their time together. Picture: Getty

It wasn’t until September 2022 that The Daily Mail reported the couple as officially together. According to a tabloid's source, “They’ve been quietly going out for about a year now but have managed to keep it under the radar.”

“They seem very close to going public with their relationship and Louis clearly played the role of the supportive boyfriend very well.”

This could be in reference to when Louis flew to Italy to be on the red carpet with Sydney at the Venice Film Festival for Don’t Worry Darling.

The actor was seen holding Sydney’s purse as she posed for the photographers alongside her fellow castmates.

Sydney Chandler snagged a role in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

That was the same year a lot of drama surrounded the cast of the film, in particular Florence, Harry, Olivia and Chris, so Sydney’s relationship flew under the radar according to a source speaking to the tabloids.

“Everyone was so focused on all the drama with Florence [Pugh], Olivia [Wilde] and Harry [Styles] that I don’t think anyone noticed who Sydney’s date was… They’ve been quietly going out for about a year now but have managed to keep it under the radar.”

However, it wasn’t meant to last. While there is no official date for when Sydney and Louis broke up, since the end of 2023, he’s been spotted out with Olivia Rodrigo.

Louis Partridge and Sydney Chandler shared a 7 year age difference. Picture: Getty

Did Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown ever date?

No, Louis and Millie never dated despite their sizzling chemistry in Enola Holmes. Fans of the franchise were very excited when Louis was signed up to return as the Viscount in the second film, but the two actors never moved past being friends.

In 2021 Louis was seen with his ex-girlfriend Sydney and that same year, Millie confirmed she was dating her now fiancé Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi.

Despite their hearts lying elsewhere, even the actors acknowledged that the chemistry they shared was remarkable. Speaking to Hollywood Life, Louis explained “We’ve got a really good friendship, so we can sort of dip in and out of that. It was a lot of fun playing with this romantic side.”

“There was meant to be a kiss in the first film and it didn’t happen, but I think it turned out better. I feel like we established that friendship a bit more. It feels like they’re on the same level, they’re equals. He’s got responsibility on his shoulders, and he’s in many ways a man now.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge star alongside each other in Enola Holmes. Picture: Alamy

Millie took the time to shut down rumours about her and Louis when she spoke to Girlfriend in 2020.

The actress said, “Louis and I worked very hard at bonding and creating a very close bond so that [the relationship] looked as realistic as possible.”

“And luckily, now he’s just one of my closest friends. But working with him on this bond was definitely a learning experience. And it really showed on screen which I was very grateful.”

The incredible chemistry you saw on screen was just a solid friendship being translated.

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge's on-screen chemistry stems from a real life friendship. Picture: Alamy

Is Louis Partridge dating Olivia Rodrigo?

Yes, it seems like Louis has been seeing Olivia since roughly October 2023 when the tabloids first started reporting on their relationship.

Whilst neither had confirmed it officially, in December they were papped at a gas station in New York City making out with one another- so the proof is in the pudding.

Since December 2023, Louis has also been seen in the crowds of Olivia’s shows at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, SNL and most recently at a Guts Tour performance in February and her Missouri show in mid-March.

Speaking to British Vogue in March 2024, Louis revealed why he notoriously keeps his relationships private, including the one he’s in with Olivia.

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye,” he said. “There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

He is of course referencing Olivia’s huge success and with it, her huge and passionate fan following.

When asked how he deals with what fans have been saying about him, he passively said, “If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not. I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you.”

We can see why Olivia likes him so much!

