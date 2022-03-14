Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021. Picture: Alamy / Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

By Capital FM

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021 and they’ve finally made their first official outing together as a couple.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, are getting serious after they started dating last year and now fans want to know how long they’ve been together and how they met.

Millie was dating Joseph Robinson, son of England rugby star Jason, before her relationship with Jake, but it looks like she’s besotted with new beau Jake in recent photos of them together.

After celebrating Millie’s 18th birthday together, after which they posted some stunning selfies, they had their first official outing as a couple, marking their status as the young celebrity couple of the moment.

But how did Millie and Jake meet and how long have they been dating? Here’s their complete relationship timeline…

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi make first red carpet appearance

Millie and boyfriend Jake reached a milestone in their relationship on 13 March when they walked the red carpet at the BAFTAs together – red carpet debuts are a big deal in showbiz y’know.

Their joint appearance really said, ‘we’re serious’ and we believe them.

Millie wowed in a lace Louis Vuitton dress on the red carpet while Jake looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi dressed as Barbie and Ken for her birthday party. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Jake posts cute message for Millie’s 18th

Millie had more than one celebrity-filled birthday party when she turned 18 and for one of the bashes she and Jake dressed as Barbie and Ken, each sporting blonde hair to complete their outfits – a style Jake has since stuck with.

Marking the occasion with his bae, Jake wrote beside a selfie of them: “Happy birthday barbie ily <3.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi spent Christmas 2021 together. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

When did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi start dating?

Millie and Jake started dating in summer 2021, after remaining close friends for months beforehand; Jake even posted a selfie last June captioned: “Bff.”

However, a few weeks on and their cute selfies continued to decorate our news feeds, confirming they were dating. Since then, they’ve posted a bunch of adorable photos together of their outings, including coffee dates, a trip to New York and even Christmas Day! Too cute.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi often share photos from their outings. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Jake Bongiovi captioned this selfie 'BFF'. Picture: Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

How did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi meet?

It’s thought Millie and Jake met through mutual friends, given that they both run in A-list circles. The Stranger Things star became a household name since appearing in the Netflix hit series, while Jake is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and restaurateur Dorothea.

Jake is also a budding actor, but doesn’t have any credits to his name just yet. At the moment, he’s reportedly studying at Syracuse University in New York and plays football for the college team.

