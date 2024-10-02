Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding dress stuns fans as she shares Jake Bongiovi wedding photos

Millie Bobby Brown's gorgeous wedding dress stuns fans as she shares Jake Bongiovi wedding photos. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

"That might be the prettiest wedding dress I’ve ever seen, oh Millie Bobby Brown the princess you are."

Can we talk about Millie Bobby Brown's gorgeous wedding dress?! In case you missed it, Millie and her now-husband Jake Bongiovi tied the knot (for a second time) in an absolutely stunning Italian ceremony and she's just shared the photos on Instagram.

Millie (20) and Jake (22) – who first started dating in 2021 – first got married back in May 2024, in a "very small, family ceremony" before they jetted off to Italy with a large group of family and friends in tow.

The stunning wedding photos, taken by photographer Sandra von Riekhoff (@divinedayphotograph), were shared by Millie on Instagram and her followers have been left stunned by how absolutely gorgeous she looks. The dress?! The vibes?! The location?! Immaculate!

Captioning the post, "forever and always, your wife", Millie shared a handful of photos from her and Jake's big day with the two of them posing in various places of the lush Italian location.

In one photo, the two can be seen sharing a smooch under a huge floral wedding arch. In another, Millie's incredible dress is shown off in clear detail as she stands with Jake amongst the gardens of the property.

She topped the wedding photo dump with a snap of her at her wedding reception in a shorter dress and Jake's bow tie.

Jake also shared his own carousel on Instagram, alongside a matching caption: "forever and always, your husband."

His dump includes a photo of him standing alongside Millie's father Robert and his dad, Jon Bon Jovi. And another showing Millie's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine officiating the ceremony. (Papa!)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first started dating in 2021. Picture: Getty

Who designed Millie Bobby Brown's wedding dress?

Millie's wedding ceremony dress was designed by bridal designer Galia Lahav, and it looks like she's wearing the 'Anais' dress from their SS25 collection. You can see the dress in full detail on their website.

It looks like Millie also wore another two dresses during her big day – one pictured in Jake's photo dump that appears to be an 'after-wedding' outfit change. And another shorter white dress worn at their wedding reception.

Fans can't get enough of her wedding dress. "LITERALLY A PRINCESS," one fan wrote, while another added: "The dress? 11/10. Millie? Even more beautiful."

Over on X/Twitter, someone else chimed in: "that might be the prettiest wedding dress i’ve ever seen, oh millie bobby brown the princess you are."

Congratulations to Millie and Jake!

