Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding dress stuns fans as she shares Jake Bongiovi wedding photos

2 October 2024, 17:20

Millie Bobby Brown's gorgeous wedding dress stuns fans as she shares Jake Bongiovi wedding photos
Millie Bobby Brown's gorgeous wedding dress stuns fans as she shares Jake Bongiovi wedding photos. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"That might be the prettiest wedding dress I’ve ever seen, oh Millie Bobby Brown the princess you are."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Can we talk about Millie Bobby Brown's gorgeous wedding dress?! In case you missed it, Millie and her now-husband Jake Bongiovi tied the knot (for a second time) in an absolutely stunning Italian ceremony and she's just shared the photos on Instagram.

Millie (20) and Jake (22) – who first started dating in 2021 – first got married back in May 2024, in a "very small, family ceremony" before they jetted off to Italy with a large group of family and friends in tow.

The stunning wedding photos, taken by photographer Sandra von Riekhoff (@divinedayphotograph), were shared by Millie on Instagram and her followers have been left stunned by how absolutely gorgeous she looks. The dress?! The vibes?! The location?! Immaculate!

Captioning the post, "forever and always, your wife", Millie shared a handful of photos from her and Jake's big day with the two of them posing in various places of the lush Italian location.

In one photo, the two can be seen sharing a smooch under a huge floral wedding arch. In another, Millie's incredible dress is shown off in clear detail as she stands with Jake amongst the gardens of the property.

She topped the wedding photo dump with a snap of her at her wedding reception in a shorter dress and Jake's bow tie.

Jake also shared his own carousel on Instagram, alongside a matching caption: "forever and always, your husband."

His dump includes a photo of him standing alongside Millie's father Robert and his dad, Jon Bon Jovi. And another showing Millie's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine officiating the ceremony. (Papa!)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first started dating in 2021
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first started dating in 2021. Picture: Getty

Who designed Millie Bobby Brown's wedding dress?

Millie's wedding ceremony dress was designed by bridal designer Galia Lahav, and it looks like she's wearing the 'Anais' dress from their SS25 collection. You can see the dress in full detail on their website.

It looks like Millie also wore another two dresses during her big day – one pictured in Jake's photo dump that appears to be an 'after-wedding' outfit change. And another shorter white dress worn at their wedding reception.

Fans can't get enough of her wedding dress. "LITERALLY A PRINCESS," one fan wrote, while another added: "The dress? 11/10. Millie? Even more beautiful."

Over on X/Twitter, someone else chimed in: "that might be the prettiest wedding dress i’ve ever seen, oh millie bobby brown the princess you are."

Congratulations to Millie and Jake!

Read more about Millie Bobby Brown here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Monsters actor Cooper Koch defends shocking Menendez Brothers incest shower scene

Monsters actor Cooper Koch defends shocking Menendez brothers incest storyline

TV & Film

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobbie Brown have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s complete relationship timeline including recent wedding

Hailey Bieber shares new wedding pics five years after wedding

Hailey Bieber shares never-seen-before pictures from her and Justin's wedding day

Sabrina Carpenter shuts down Short n Sweet Tour lip-syncing accusations after TikTok goes viral

Sabrina Carpenter responds to tour lip-syncing accusations after video goes viral

Here's what the internet is saying about MAFS' Eve

MAFS UK's Eve called out for behaviour towards Charlie as viewers label her 'manipulative'

TV & Film

MAFS Polly says she was 'blindsided' by Eve

MAFS' Polly says she was 'blindsided' by Eve and Charlie's situation after 'bully' comment

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits