Millie Bobby Brown Shares Heart-Stopping Deep Sea Engagement Story

Millie Bobby Brown appeared on The Tonight Night Starring Jimmy Fallon. Picture: Getty/Instagram: jakebongiovi

By Tiasha Debray

How did Jake Bongiovi propose to Millie Bobby Brown? The actress revealed in her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement back in April of 2023, and she's only just shared a little more insight into how Jake popped the question as the couple begin their wedding plans.

Even as Millie celebrated her 20th birthday in February, you could definitely tell how much love the pair have for one another and Jake teased a 'big year ahead', convincing fans this could be the year they get married.

But before we begin speculating about their wedding, we're only just hearing about how they actually got engaged – a moment which was almost disastrous according to Millie who shared all on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Promoting her new Netflix film Damsel, Millie appeared on the talk show and after Jimmy congratulated on her engagement, the actress opened up about her proposal story for the first time, revealing Jake nearly dropped her engagement ring hundreds of metres into the ocean!

Millie Bobby Brown talks about her engagement for the first time publicly. Picture: Getty

She revealed that she had yet to talk about it publicly, because according to her “this is too good of a story to not tell.”

Speaking to Jimmy and his audience, the Stranger Things star began, ”Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together."

“One day we were on vacation and he was like, "Mil, you've got to be up at 8:00 AM we're going on a dive. And I was like, "8:00 AM? Dive like, what are we-?”

Millie stated she was confused at the time because Jake said they were “going to the same spot we usually go to,” but being on vacation, she wanted to try something else, so she replied, “It's boring, let's go somewhere new.”

She went on: “He's like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot.’ So we go under, and we're like many meters down, and he gives me like a shell. And I turn it over, and it's a ring."

How romantic! Unfortunately, that’s where things take a turn for the worse. As you can imagine, it’s a little difficult to communicate whilst scuba diving.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023. Picture: Instagram/jakebongiovi

After some miscommunication on whether Millie was saying yes or signalling that she wanted to rise to the surface, the actress admitted the moment, despite being intense, felt a little confused to her, “I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out anyway.”

She continued her story, painting a picture of the moment Jake put the ring on her finger. “He puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," she revealed.

“Jake threw himself into, like, so deep. Like the diver was like, ‘You can't do that. Your ears. Literally, your brain will explode.’ He throws himself, he does a cinematic like grab, opens, and he saved the ring," Millie excitedly told the studio audience as they applauded.

Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi was 'in cahoots' with her mother prior to proposal. Picture: Getty

Jake was willing to have his brain explode in order to give Millie the proposal she deserved? If that isn’t love, we don’t know what is.

Millie continued, “I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back. And if anyone drops the ball, we got it. So there we go.”

“'We got to the top, and he was like, "Do you want to marry me?" And I was like, "Oh, yeah. I mean, yeah that would be -- you should probably ask me."

So Jake had his hero moment and finished it off with a classy ‘Do you want to marry me?’ It really does feel like a movie!

But it’s not over yet, Millie tops off the story with a side note that really does prove that mothers always know best.

“And then he was like, ‘You know, I bought you this ring because your mum wouldn't let me take her ring.’ Which is the one I'm wearing, this is my mum's ring,” she said, showing her hand.

“And my mum was like, ‘Absolutely not, Jake. You're not taking my ring down there. I know you'll drop it,’ and sure enough he did.”

“She was right so when we got up on the boat, he was like, ‘This is your mum's ring, and I got it from your parents.’ And it was very magical”

So after the first ring was securely on her finger and the pair were safely at the surface, Jake revealed the real ring, which was a piece that belonged to her mother.

Millie has spoken about this ring in the past, mentioning just how much it means to her. In an interview with The Times UK, the actress said, "I've always loved that ring; it's always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mom with me."

Sounds like, despite things almost ending in disaster, Jake did everything right that day.

And we have high hopes we’re going to see the pair get married this year after Jake’s post on Millie’s birthday alluded to them having a big year ahead of them.

