Millie Bobby Brown Gives Fans A Close-Up Of Her Engagement Ring

Millie Bobby Brown's ring is out of this world... Picture: Getty/Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

By Capital FM

Millie Bobby Brown has shown off her engagement ring with a close-up view, but how much did the impressive diamond cost?

Millie Bobby Brown announced that she and her long-term boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were engaged on April 11.

Well wishes for the Stranger Things star and son of rockstar legend Jon Bon Jovi quickly flooded in following the exciting news, but it was the stunning engagement ring had everyone talking!

Jake, 20, got down on one knee and presented a stunning diamond to Millie, 19, after almost two years of dating.

The actress even gave fans a closer look at the ring a few days after revealing the news, she posted a video promoting her new coffee brand but viewers were distracted by the rock on her finger!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the 2022 BAFTAs

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her engagement ring. Picture: Getty

MBB posted a clip to her Instagram announcing her latest business venture, Florence by Mills Coffee, which she described as a 'dream' come true.

As she signed off the video she blew a kiss to her whopping 63.2 million followers and lo and behold, her engagement ring was in full view of the camera!

Millie and Jake announced their engagement with a romantic black-and-white photo showing them loved-up as ever, but the snap wasn't close enough to get a good look at the jewel.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiobvi are engaged. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie flashed her diamond ring. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

How much did Millie Bobby Brown's engagement ring cost?

Jewellery experts have revealed to Page Six, that Bongiovi gave Millie a very expensive ring featuring either a round-cut or cushion-cut centre stone.

The gemologist told the publication that MBB's engagement jewel is "timeless, super classic and will never go out of style".

The diamond is estimated to be between 3 and 3.5 carats which means it could be priced anywhere upwards from $70,000 (£56,000).

Other specialists have valued the engagement ring at a whopping $150,000 (£120,000).

Millie and Jake have been dating for over two years. Picture: Getty

The young couple first began dating back in 2021 and have made several red-carpet appearances arm in arm since.

Millie announced that she was now a fiancée by quoting the Taylor Swift lyrics: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

