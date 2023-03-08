What Is Stranger Things 5 Release Date As David Harbour Confirms When Filming Begins

Stranger Things 5 will be the final series. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Stranger Things 5 will begin filming later this year, but when is the final season’s release date, who’s in the cast and what will happen?

Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper actor David Harbour has revealed when the fifth and final series of the Netflix record-breaker will begin filming and it’s got diehard fans of the show wondering about the next series’ release date.

The last series ended with Hawkins being consumed by the Upside Down and fans can’t wait to see what happens next and whether Eleven, Mike, Nancy, Jonathan, Lucas, Dustin and co will be able to save their hometown.

The series is also said to focus more on Will Byers, after the series first began with him going missing back in 2016.

The Stranger Things cast will reunite for filming in the summer. Picture: Netflix

When is Stranger Things 5 being filmed?

Stranger Things 5 begins filming in summer 2023, a whole year after series four dropped.

“We’re walking into [the final season], I’ve got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June,” he told Collider.

Fans had to wait a lengthy three years between seasons three and four, so the wait for season five will at least be nowhere near this length.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's biggest shows. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 5 release date

Stranger Things 5 is expected to drop sometime in 2025, although which specific month remains unconfirmed.

The first season came out in July 2016. The second, third and fourth followed in October 2017, July 2019 and May and July 2022. Series four was released in two parts.

Who will be in the cast of Stranger Things 5?

It’s expected that the main cast will return to Stranger Things, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Winona Ryder, although nothing has been confirmed.

Here’s the cast likely to return in series five.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

