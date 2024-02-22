Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates All White 20th Birthday With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated turning 20. Picture: Getty/Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

By Tiasha Debray

How does a young star who could do anything in the world, celebrate her 20th birthday? Inside Millie Bobby Brown’s party, what she wore, where she went and who she partied with.

Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown has just celebrated her 20th birthday in style.

Sharing photos on her Instagram, the actor surrounded herself with friends and loved ones as she booked a private space in New York City’s Cathedrale Restaurant, which was decorated with large balloons spelling out the word 'twenty'.

It seems the theme of the night was white with the guests in attendance all dressed accordingly and Millie showed up dressed like a birthday princess in a stylish, white strapless dress. Styled with a Self-Portrait rhinestone trench coat valued at roughly $1,095 and a cute sparkling tiara to top it all off, the Enola Holmes star looked the part of the birthday girl.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023. Picture: Instagram/jakebongiovi

Her fiancé Jake Bongiovi rocked it in a cool black and white t-shirt and black jacket. Surprisingly the evening was not a star-studded affair, Millie seemed to keep her guestlist small and intimate with only her closest friends.

Whilst the dinner party was a classy occasion, things got a bit exciting when the cake came out.

Like something out of the pages of Vogue, the cake was a minimalist white layered creation, with white decorative frosting piping the edges and big black bows decorating the sides. The word ‘twenty’ was delicately piped on the top of the cake in black frosting.

The cake looked almost too good to eat, but not too good to smash apparently. In a fun shot, Millie can be seen with a fist full of cake and she takes a bite, laughing whilst doing so. Her friend can be seen in the background taking a photo of her and laughing along.

How can the girl look so good whilst doing that? Who knows?

But the night didn’t end there, the party left the restaurant and then headed to Serendipity 3, the famous New York City dessert bar known for its frozen hot chocolates, which is exactly what Millie ordered.

Her birthday post on Instagram had the likes of Paris Hilton commenting heart eye emojis and comedian actress Susan Wokoma writing ‘Babygirl GROWN! Happy birthday! X’.

But by far the most surprising celebrity to leave well wishes was Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul who mysteriously just commented with three black heart emojis.

Millie Bobby Brown took her party to enjoy frozen Hot Chocolates at Serendipity 3 after dinner. Picture: Instagram/milliebobbybrown

Millie’s fiancé, Jake posted a tribute to her on his own Instagram feed.

The post shared a cute photo of the two of them from a night where Jake is kissing Millie on the cheek. The caption read , "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé. I love you so much. Big year ahead."

Does that mean Millie and Jake are planning their wedding for this year?

After getting engaged in April 2023, the pair have remained quiet about their wedding plans, so perhaps this year we’ll be treated to the surprise nuptials.

