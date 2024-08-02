Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Wants To Play Britney Spears In Her Biopic

2 August 2024, 16:34

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a biopic

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I think her story resonates with me, just growing up in the public eye... I feel like I could tell her story in the right way."

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her dream role and revealed that she would love to play Britney Spears on screen.

It's official. Universal Pictures have landed the rights to adapt Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me into a film and Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt are attached. The news comes after Millie Bobby Brown appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and tweets comparing them and suggesting that Millie should play Britney went viral online.

Now, Millie, who is 20 years old, has discussed her acting ambitions and revealed that she hopes to play Britney one day.

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears
Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In 2022, Millie was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show. During the interview, Drew Barrymore asked Millie about her goals as an actress and what's still on her bucket list. Millie then replied: "I want to play a real person and I think for me: Britney Spears". In other words, just like the internet, Millie is eager to act as the pop icon in a project.

Explaining why she is set on playing Britney, Millie replied: "I think her story resonates with me, just growing up in the public eye. Watching her videos, watching interviews when she was younger. I don't know her but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

In the past, Millie has also said that she would love to play Halsey on screen.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown opens up about "unhealthy situation" with ex Hunter Ecimovic

Casting information for Britney's biopic is currently yet to be revealed but we imagine that Millie will be eager to audition for the role.

What do you think? Who would you cast as Britney?

