XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

17 January 2025, 17:06

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together
XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's how Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) appears in XO, Kitty season 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

XO, Kitty season 2 gives To All the Boys fans a very important update on Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's relationship.

Ever since the first To All the Boys I've Loved Before film came out in 2018, fans have been obsessed with Lara Jean's ongoing romance with Peter Kavinsky. Netflix's XO, Kitty spinoff series explores the love life of Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty, but neither Lara Jean nor Peter are in the series and their romance is only referenced occasionally.

Until now that is. Noah Centineo guest stars in XO, Kitty season 2 as Peter and he plays a pretty pivotal role in Kitty's storyline. Not only that but we also learn if Peter and Lara Jean are still together and what they're both up to now.

Which episode of XO, Kitty season 2 is Noah Centineo in?

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Are Lara Jean and Peter still together in XO, Kitty?

Noah Centineo guests stars in XO, Kitty season 2, episode 2: 'Kiss and Make Up'. In the episode, Peter visits Kitty at KISS while taking part in an international lacrosse tournament in South Korea. He also hand delivers her a pack of letters that Simon wrote to her mother. Lara Jean found them and made Peter give them to Kitty.

In other words, Peter and Lara Jean are very much still together. Peter actually asks Kitty to help him with a surprise for Lara Jean. When Kitty asks what the surprise is, Peter says: "It's not a ring, Kitty. We are 22 years old."

Peter then buys Lara Jean a bunch of adorable stationery and Kitty Jokes that Peter is a "simp" for Lara Jean.

WARNING: XO, Kitty season 2 spoilers below

Which episode of XO, Kitty season 2 is Noah Centineo in?
Which episode of XO, Kitty season 2 is Noah Centineo in? Picture: Netflix

They then bump into Min Ho and Peter clocks that Min Ho still likes Kitty. At the end of the episode, Kitty is worried that she's ruined her friendship with Min Ho because she exposed who Stella really was and he didn't believe her. Kitty says: "When am I going to learn to just mind my own business?"

Peter then comforts Kitty and tells her that Kitty not minding her business helped him land the "love of his life". He calls Kitty's instinct her superpower and reminders her that she is "Kitty Song Fricking Covey".

No. I'm not crying you are!

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her true identity as Esther explained

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her shocking true identity as Esther explained

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

When was Molly-Mae on Love Island & how old was she?

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits