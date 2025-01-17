XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's how Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) appears in XO, Kitty season 2.

XO, Kitty season 2 gives To All the Boys fans a very important update on Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky's relationship.

Ever since the first To All the Boys I've Loved Before film came out in 2018, fans have been obsessed with Lara Jean's ongoing romance with Peter Kavinsky. Netflix's XO, Kitty spinoff series explores the love life of Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty, but neither Lara Jean nor Peter are in the series and their romance is only referenced occasionally.

Until now that is. Noah Centineo guest stars in XO, Kitty season 2 as Peter and he plays a pretty pivotal role in Kitty's storyline. Not only that but we also learn if Peter and Lara Jean are still together and what they're both up to now.

Which episode of XO, Kitty season 2 is Noah Centineo in?

Are Lara Jean and Peter still together in XO, Kitty?

Noah Centineo guests stars in XO, Kitty season 2, episode 2: 'Kiss and Make Up'. In the episode, Peter visits Kitty at KISS while taking part in an international lacrosse tournament in South Korea. He also hand delivers her a pack of letters that Simon wrote to her mother. Lara Jean found them and made Peter give them to Kitty.

In other words, Peter and Lara Jean are very much still together. Peter actually asks Kitty to help him with a surprise for Lara Jean. When Kitty asks what the surprise is, Peter says: "It's not a ring, Kitty. We are 22 years old."

Peter then buys Lara Jean a bunch of adorable stationery and Kitty Jokes that Peter is a "simp" for Lara Jean.

Which episode of XO, Kitty season 2 is Noah Centineo in? Picture: Netflix

They then bump into Min Ho and Peter clocks that Min Ho still likes Kitty. At the end of the episode, Kitty is worried that she's ruined her friendship with Min Ho because she exposed who Stella really was and he didn't believe her. Kitty says: "When am I going to learn to just mind my own business?"

Peter then comforts Kitty and tells her that Kitty not minding her business helped him land the "love of his life". He calls Kitty's instinct her superpower and reminders her that she is "Kitty Song Fricking Covey".

No. I'm not crying you are!

