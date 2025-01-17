XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Does Kitty end up with Min Ho in XO, Kitty season 2? Here's what Sang Heon Lee has said about their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

XO, Kitty actor Sang Heon Lee revealed who he thinks Kitty should end up with ahead of season 2's dramatic finale.

XO, Kitty season 1 led millions of viewers to ship Kitty and Min Ho. Not only was their chemistry undeniable but they also had multiple will-they-won't-they moments throughout the show. At the end of the season, Kitty came out as queer and realised she had feelings for Yuri. However, Min Ho also confessed that he was in love with Kitty.

XO, Kitty season 2 sees Kitty try to figure out who she's meant to date and now Sang Heon Lee's entered the chat.

WARNING: XO, Kitty season 2 spoilers below

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Do Kitty and Min Ho end up together?

At the start of XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty meets a girl called Praveena and they soon end up dating. However, it quickly becomes clear that Kitty still likes Yuri. After Kitty's real feelings comes to light at a ski trip, Praveena breaks up with Kitty. Meanwhile, Yuri's girlfriend Juliana ends their relationship and Yuri decides to spend time working on herself.

All the while, Kitty and Min Ho continue to get closer and closer. Min Ho dates a girl named Stella (well, sorta kinda) but he dumps Stella after Kitty helps expose who Stella really is. Realising that she's in love with Min Ho, Kitty then decides to tell Min Ho how she feels but chickens out when Min Ho reveals he's going on tour with his brother.

The pair share a very romantic hug and then Kitty asks Min Ho if she can join him on tour that summer. In response, Min Ho smiles but the series ends before we find out what he says.

All signs point to Kitty and Min Ho dating but they haven't even kissed yet. So who will Kitty end up with?

IT'S THE SANG HEON LEE ROLLERCOASTER INTERVIEW 🎢



XO, Kitty returns this Thursday!!! pic.twitter.com/3IpzLIaavb — Netflix (@netflix) January 14, 2025

Now, Sang Heon Lee has weighed in with his opinion. Speaking to Netflix, the star said: "I mean I feel like that's Kitty's decision. Hopefully she'll end up with the best person. It could just be herself."

So there we have it, Sang Heon Lee wants Kitty to make her own decisions.

What do you think? Who should Kitty end up with?

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.