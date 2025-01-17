XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

17 January 2025, 16:25

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame
XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Does Kitty end up with Min Ho in XO, Kitty season 2? Here's what Sang Heon Lee has said about their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

XO, Kitty actor Sang Heon Lee revealed who he thinks Kitty should end up with ahead of season 2's dramatic finale.

XO, Kitty season 1 led millions of viewers to ship Kitty and Min Ho. Not only was their chemistry undeniable but they also had multiple will-they-won't-they moments throughout the show. At the end of the season, Kitty came out as queer and realised she had feelings for Yuri. However, Min Ho also confessed that he was in love with Kitty.

XO, Kitty season 2 sees Kitty try to figure out who she's meant to date and now Sang Heon Lee's entered the chat.

WARNING: XO, Kitty season 2 spoilers below

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Do Kitty and Min Ho end up together?

At the start of XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty meets a girl called Praveena and they soon end up dating. However, it quickly becomes clear that Kitty still likes Yuri. After Kitty's real feelings comes to light at a ski trip, Praveena breaks up with Kitty. Meanwhile, Yuri's girlfriend Juliana ends their relationship and Yuri decides to spend time working on herself.

All the while, Kitty and Min Ho continue to get closer and closer. Min Ho dates a girl named Stella (well, sorta kinda) but he dumps Stella after Kitty helps expose who Stella really is. Realising that she's in love with Min Ho, Kitty then decides to tell Min Ho how she feels but chickens out when Min Ho reveals he's going on tour with his brother.

The pair share a very romantic hug and then Kitty asks Min Ho if she can join him on tour that summer. In response, Min Ho smiles but the series ends before we find out what he says.

All signs point to Kitty and Min Ho dating but they haven't even kissed yet. So who will Kitty end up with?

Now, Sang Heon Lee has weighed in with his opinion. Speaking to Netflix, the star said: "I mean I feel like that's Kitty's decision. Hopefully she'll end up with the best person. It could just be herself."

So there we have it, Sang Heon Lee wants Kitty to make her own decisions.

What do you think? Who should Kitty end up with?

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her true identity as Esther explained

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her shocking true identity as Esther explained

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

When was Molly-Mae on Love Island & how old was she?

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits