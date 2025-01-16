Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Praveena, Yuri and Min Ho are all love interests for Kitty in XO, Kitty season 2 but how does the show end?

Kitty has entered another love triangle, well square, in XO, Kitty season 2 but which character does she end up dating?

XO, Kitty fans will already be well aware that, just like her sister Lara Jean, Kitty Song Covey often finds herself at the centre of romantic entanglements. After coming out as queer and ending things with Dae, XO, Kitty season 1 finished with Kitty finding out that Yuri was back with Juliana. Oh and Min Ho confessed to Kitty that he was in love with her.

Kitty's love-life is taken to the next level in XO, Kitty season 2 with Yuri, Min Ho and new character Praveena all acting as potential love interests. So who does Kitty date and how does XO, Kitty season 2 end? Here's a full breakdown.

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

Does Kitty end up with Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2?

At the start of XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty tries to ignore her feelings for Yuri because of Yuri's relationship with Juliana. Kitty also meets a student at KISS named Praveena and they instantly hit it off. The couple start dating each other and they even go on a romantic ski trip together along with their classmates.

However, Praveena is constantly worried that Kitty is still in love with Yuri and she ends things with Kitty after finding out that her fears are true. Praveena and Juliana discover a letter Kitty wrote to Yuri confessing her true feelings for her. If that weren't enough, Praveena learns that Kitty and Yuri kissed.

Does Kitty end up with Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Picture: Netflix

Does Kitty end up with Yuri in XO, Kitty season 2?

Throughout the early episodes of XO, Kitty season 2, it's clear that Kitty can't contain her feelings for Yuri and Yuri appears to reciprocate them. She often prioritises Kitty over her girlfriend Juliana and even kisses Kitty after they watch Kitty's mother's family heritage project together.

After the ski trip letter drama, Juliana breaks up with Yuri. However, instead of jumping into a romantic relationship with Kitty, Yuri decides to work on herself. She apologises to Juliana and takes steps to be less selfish.

The season ends with Yuri single and Praveena and Juliana starting a relationship.

Does Kitty end up with Yuri in XO, Kitty season 2? Picture: Netflix

Does Kitty end up with Min Ho in XO, Kitty season 2?

In episode 1, Min Ho tells Kitty that he got over her crush on her but, as the season progresses, it becomes apparent that he still has feelings for her. He starts dating Stella but there are multiple scenes where the chemistry between Min Ho and Kitty is palpable to the point where Kitty begins to realise she's in love with him.

At the end of the season, Stella's true identity is exposed and Min Ho breaks up with her. Kitty then goes to tell Min Ho how she feels about him but Min Ho reveals that he's going on tour with his brother that summer.

Kitty and Min Ho share a romantic farewell hug and the season then ends with Kitty asking Min Ho if she can go on tour with him too. Whether they spent the summer together and started dating is yet to be seen.

Does Kitty end up with Min Ho in XO, Kitty season 2? Picture: Netflix

Outside of Kitty's relationships, she gets a scholarship to study at KISS again and, after learning that Simon was her mother's cousin, she manages to reconnect her grandma with her great aunt. Meanwhile, Q ends the season in a relationship with Jin.

Are Kitty and Min Ho endgame? Could Yuri and Kitty still end up together? We need XO, Kitty season 3 now!

