XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix.

By Sam Prance

XO, Kitty season 2 will be released on Netflix on January 16th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

The wait for XO, Kitty season 2 is over. The hit show returns on January 16th but what time does it actually come out?

The first season of XO, Kitty ended with some pretty big cliffhangers. First things first, Kitty realised that she's queer and broke up with Dae. She also discovered that she had a crush on Yuri but avoided telling her when she found out that Yuri had got back together with Juliana. Meanwhile, Min Ho confessed to Kitty that he was in love with her.

Naturally, fans have been desperate to see what happens next ever since Netflix dropped season 1. XO, Kitty season 2 will come out on Netflix worldwide on Thursday 16th January at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will be made available to stream all at once at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to see our list of XO, Kitty season 2 release times so you know when you can watch it where you live.

What time does XO, Kitty season 2 come out on Netflix?

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

XO, Kitty season 2 comes out on Thursday 16th January at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the XO, Kitty season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 11:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

What time does XO, Kitty season 2 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in XO, Kitty season 2?

With eight episodes, XO, Kitty season 2 is two episodes shorter than the first season. No season 2 episode titles have been revealed just yet but bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as they have been.

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 2?

Based on the trailer for XO, Kitty season 2, it looks like there will be even more drama this season. Not only does Kitty have to battle with her crush for Yuri but it also appears that her will-they-won't-they relationship with Min Ho is far from in the past. On top of that, there's a new love interest and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) rocks up.

It looks like our chaos queen is ready to live up to her namesake.

