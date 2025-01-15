XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

15 January 2025, 11:36

XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix
XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

XO, Kitty season 2 will be released on Netflix on January 16th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wait for XO, Kitty season 2 is over. The hit show returns on January 16th but what time does it actually come out?

The first season of XO, Kitty ended with some pretty big cliffhangers. First things first, Kitty realised that she's queer and broke up with Dae. She also discovered that she had a crush on Yuri but avoided telling her when she found out that Yuri had got back together with Juliana. Meanwhile, Min Ho confessed to Kitty that he was in love with her.

Naturally, fans have been desperate to see what happens next ever since Netflix dropped season 1. XO, Kitty season 2 will come out on Netflix worldwide on Thursday 16th January at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will be made available to stream all at once at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to see our list of XO, Kitty season 2 release times so you know when you can watch it where you live.

What time does XO, Kitty season 2 come out on Netflix?

Watch the XO, Kitty season 2 trailer

XO, Kitty season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

XO, Kitty season 2 comes out on Thursday 16th January at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the XO, Kitty season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (ET) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 11:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 4:00 PM
  • Singapore - 4:00 PM
  • Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What time does XO, Kitty season 2 come out on Netflix?
What time does XO, Kitty season 2 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in XO, Kitty season 2?

With eight episodes, XO, Kitty season 2 is two episodes shorter than the first season. No season 2 episode titles have been revealed just yet but bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as they have been.

  1. N/A
  2. N/A
  3. N/A
  4. N/A
  5. N/A
  6. N/A
  7. N/A
  8. N/A

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 2?

Based on the trailer for XO, Kitty season 2, it looks like there will be even more drama this season. Not only does Kitty have to battle with her crush for Yuri but it also appears that her will-they-won't-they relationship with Min Ho is far from in the past. On top of that, there's a new love interest and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) rocks up.

It looks like our chaos queen is ready to live up to her namesake.

Read more about XO, Kitty here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Casey O'Gorman walking into the villa alongside a shocked picture of Georgia Harrison

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman?

Love Island's Tom Clare calls out Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' comment

Love Island's Tom Clare slams Georgia Harrison for 'insensitive' Casey O'Gorman comment

Love Island

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics

Margaret Qualley says it took "a year" to heal from damage caused by The Substance prosthetics
Keke Palmer said she was treated differently than other Disney and Nickelodeon stars because of her race

Keke Palmer says she was "treated differently" to other Disney and Nickelodeon stars because of her race
Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island

Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits?

Why did Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury break up?

Tommy Fury finally reveals real reason for Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury finally reveals real reason for Molly-Mae split

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Casey is back on All Stars

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits