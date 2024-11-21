XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be an XO, Kitty season 2? Netflix have renewed the show and it's coming back sooner than you think.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

XO, Kitty season 2 is officially in the works and now Netflix have revealed exactly when the TV show is coming back.

As soon as Netflix announced they were making a To All the Boys spin-off about Kitty, fans were desperate to see it. XO, Kitty didn't disappoint. The show sees Kitty (Anna Cathcart) move to a boarding school in Seoul to be with her one true love: Dae (Minyeong Choi). However, all is not as it seems and Kitty discovers what she really wants.

Every episode has a plot twist and the ending left viewers wanting more. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about XO, Kitty season 2 including the release date, cast, plot details, trailers and more.

When does XO, Kitty season 2 come out?

XO, Kitty cast announce season 2 release date

Has XO, Kitty been renewed for season 2?

Less than one month after it dropped on Netflix, Netflix renewed XO, Kitty for a second season! Season 2 is officially on the way! According to Netflix, the series debuted in their weekly Top 10 rankings at number two with an amazing 72.1 million hours viewed.

Before the announcement, To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han and the the XO, Kitty cast all said in interviews that they are eager to film a second season.

When is the XO, Kitty season 2 release date?

Fans only have to wait two months until XO, Kitty season 2 comes out. On 21st November, the cast posted a video on the official @xokittynetflix Instagram account, confirming that season 2 will drop on Netflix on 19th January, 2025 with new roommates, love triangles, travel and so much more more.

Like XO, Kitty season 1, we imagine that XO, Kitty season 2 will have 10 half-hour episodes.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR XO, KITTY SEASON 1!

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 2 cast? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the XO, Kitty season 2 cast?

All the main cast are coming back in XO, Kitty season 2. In other words, you can expect to see:

Anna Cathcart - Kitty

Minyeong Choi - Dae

Anthony Keyvan - Q

Gia Kim - Yuri

Sang Heon Lee - Min Ho

Peter Thurnwald - Alex

Regan Aliya - Julian

Yunjin Kim - Principal Jina Lim

Elsewhere, season 2 is set to introduce some new characters into the mix, including Kitty's mum's first love Simon. Actors Joshua Lee, Audrey Huynh and Sasha Bhasin have also joined the cast.

We will let you know as soon as we know more.

What will happen in XO, Kitty season 2?

XO, Kitty season 1 ends with multiple cliffhangers that will no doubt be explored in a second season. First things first, Kitty confesses to Dae that she has feelings for someone else. He's convinced that it's Min Ho but Kitty then explains that she has fallen for Yuri. The pair breakup but it's unclear if that chapter is closed for good.

Kitty then tries to tell Yuri how she feels before flying back to the US but Juliana shows up and it becomes clear that she's still with Yuri. In fact, Yuri and Juliana's parents have now agreed to let them be together. In season 2, it seems likely that Kitty will explore her sexuality and end up in a love triangle with Yuri and Juliana.

If that weren't enough, Min Ho sits next to Kitty on her flight home and reveals that he's in love with her. Oh and Kitty also learns that her mother's first love was called Simon, so there's plenty for the writers to explore in season 2.

Discussing what he wants for Dae in season 2, Minyeong told Teen Vogue: "I would want him to learn how to transform his relationship [with Kitty] from lovers to friends. I think that's really hard, but if you can do that, you can still keep...the person. That's not only about just partners; it's just love again. So I really hope that Dae keeps the love towards Kitty."

Kitty exploring her sexuality in season 2 and potentially dating Yuri? We'd love to see it.

Is there an XO, Kitty season 2 trailer? Picture: Netflix

Is there an XO, Kitty season 2 trailer?

There aren't any XO, Kitty season 2 trailers just yet but we shall update you as soon as there are.

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal & Fred Hechinger Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.